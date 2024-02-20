Lectrix EV Launches Battery Swapping Network in Delhi
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 20, 2024
Highlights
- Currently operational at 20 locations in Delhi
- Lectrix EV aims to establish 500 stations across four cities
- Monthly subscription available at Rs 2,300
Lectrix EV, the electric mobility division of the SAR Group, has launched its Battery Swap Network in Delhi. Promising users an unlimited range, the Lectrix Battery Swap Network is aimed at offering consumers the convenience of unlimited charging and battery life. Moreover, the company states that this initiative aims to alleviate the challenges associated with daily charging and range anxiety among owners of electric two-wheelers.
Priced at Rs 2,300 per month, the Battery Swap Network subscription grants users access to swap their depleted batteries at designated swap stations. Lectrix emphasises the swift battery-swapping process, which involves a simple scan and replacement, allowing users to get back on the road within seconds.
The battery-swapping network is currently operational at 20 locations across Delhi, with Lectrix setting its sights on establishing 500 locations across four cities soon.
Also Read: Yuma Energy Completes 10 Million Battery Swaps In First Year Of Operations
Lectrix Battery Swap Network is currently operational at 20 locations in Delhi.
In addition to the battery-swapping stations, Lectrix also introduced the LXS two-wheeler in India, designed to provide a sustainable transportation option with a moderate range of capabilities, albeit without smart features.
Also Read: Gogoro To Set Up EV Battery Swapping Stations At HPCL Outlets Across India
Speaking about the Battery Swap Network, K Vijaya Kumar, MD & CEO of SAR Electric Mobility, commented, "We understand the challenges faced by EV users, and the Lectrix Battery Swap Network is our answer to the range anxiety and charging woes. Our aim is to establish a dense swapping network across 500 locations in four cities. We are already live at 20 locations in Delhi.”.
