Lectrix EV launches LXS G2.0 & 3.0

Lectrix EV, the electric mobility arm of SAR Group, has announced the launch of the Lectrix LXS G2.0 and LXS G3.0 electric scooters at a price range of INR 1 Lac.



In terms of safety features, these models are equipped with auto-indicators, smart ignition, helmet warning, anti-theft mechanism, geo-fencing, an integrated navigation system, vehicle diagnostics, remote seat operation via a mobile app and helmet warning.

Also Read: SIAM Sales May 2023: Passenger Vehicles See Growth Of 13.5%; Two-Wheelers Up By 17.4%



The two-wheeler EV can charge from 0 per cent to 80 per cent in less than 3 hours and has a charger type and battery capacity of 920W/18A. The LXS G scooters also get smart connected features that include voice assistant, emergency SOS buttons, and find-my-vehicle, and follow-me headlamp among others.

Lectrix EV has already begun accepting pre-bookings for the LXS G scooters, and deliveries are scheduled to commence nationwide from August 16th. The scooters will be available across 100+ cities and dealerships pan-India.

Also Read: Honda Introduces 10-Year Extended Warranty for Scooters and Motorcycles

K Vijaya Kumar, MD & CEO of Lectrix EV stated, “The LXS G is for the young Indians who don't need their dad's connections to succeed. Lectrix is not doing EV merely because we can do it well, but because great quality, affordable and connected mobility of the future is what young Indian Gen Z need for them to go forward. Because easy, affordable and clean personal mobility is the key to unlocking progress. We want to make it easy and risk-free for Gen Z to shift to electric mobility.”





Written by:- Ronit Agarwal



