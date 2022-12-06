Lectrix EV Plans To Expand Its Network To 300 Dealerships By Mid-2023

Lectrix EV, the electric mobility arm of SAR Group, has announced its plan to expand its network to 300 dealerships by mid-2023. The electric two-wheeler company currently has a network of 60 dealerships across 14 states, including Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir. The electric two-wheeler brand had recently opened two dealerships in Pune, followed by the inauguration of a dealerships in Mumbai and Keonjhar, Odisha.

Willy Chengappa, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Lectrix EV, said, “Our vision is to provide consumers with reliable electric scooters to drive the EV adoption in the country and an extensive dealership network is imperative to achieving this objective.”

Lectrix EV says that it is working towards rapidly increasing touchpoints in the country and is setting up touchpoints at strategic locations to provide consumers with easy access to its product portfolio. The dealerships also have service centres for after-sales support. The company says that it is also actively focusing on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in an effort to drive EV adoption.

Stressing on the point that this expansion directly impacts service delivery and quality, which is an important part of gaining consumer confidence in EVs, Willy said, “Setting up physical touchpoints will help us build bridges with customers and provide them with hassle-free services. We have expanded our footprint to around 60 cities in a month and have a target of 350 dealerships in India by mid-2023.”

Lectrix says that all dealership employees are trained by experts at SAR EV Tech centre which ensures that the team offers reliable services and experience to the customers. The company currently has LXS electric scooter in its portfolio that boasts of a raft of connected features. Lectrix says that going forward, it will add a host of new products to the portfolio over the next few months.