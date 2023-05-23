Russian Investor Avilon Takes Over Volkswagen Group Russia’s Shares

Volkswagen Group has successfully sold its shares in its Russian subsidiary, along with its other local subsidiaries, to Art-Finance LLC, a Russian investment company supported by the renowned Russian Dealer Avilon. The transaction, which has received approval from Russian government authorities, marks a significant change in ownership of these entities. The transaction includes production facilities, the importer structure, and the automaker's warehousing and financial services activities.

The sale includes Volkswagen Group Rus LLC's subsidiaries, namely Volkswagen Components and Services LLC, Scania Leasing LLC, Scania Finance LLC, and Scania Insurance LLC. The completion of the transaction has resulted in the transfer of ownership of the shares in the authorized capital of Volkswagen Group Rus LLC and its subsidiaries from the sellers to the buyer.

Art-Finance LLC will now hold all shares in the Russian subsidiaries, granting them control over various key aspects of the business. This includes the production facilities located in Kaluga, the importer structure responsible for distribution and after-sales services, as well as the warehousing and financial services activities. Importantly, this transfer of ownership also encompasses the associated workforce employed within these entities.



