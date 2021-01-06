Made-in-India Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 401 Launched In Malaysia

The made-in-India small displacement Husqvarna motorcycles have been launched in Malaysia, including the KTM 390 Duke-based Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Husqvarna Vitpilen 401. The Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401, sharing the engine and chassis with the KTM 390 Duke, are priced at RM 29,800 (approximately ₹ 5.44 lakh), while the smaller Svartpilen 250 has been priced at RM 24,800 (approximately ₹ 4.52 lakh). The Vitpilen 250 has not been launched in Malaysia, and the thought is that it will also eat into the KTM 250 Duke's customer base. For reference, in the Malaysian market, the KTM 250 Duke is priced at RM 21,730 (approximately ₹ 3.96 lakh), while the KTM 390 Duke is priced at RM 28,800 (approximately ₹ 5.26 lakh).

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 share the same 373 cc, single-cylinder engine of the 390 Duke which makes 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The only difference is the slightly more committed, and cafe racer-type riding position of the Vitpilen 401, and different colours. The Svartpilen 250, based on the KTM 250 Duke, is the same-spec motorcycle that is offered on sale in India. It's powered by the same 248.8 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine that makes 29.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.

While Bajaj Auto (which owns 48 per cent stake in KTM, and indirectly also owns the Husqvarna brand), has yet to launch the Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 in India, and it's still not clear if both models will be launched in India, considering the rather lacklustre market reception the Vitpilen 250 with its more committed riding position got in the Indian market. In any case, we expect the Husqvarna 401 to be launched in India in 2021, possibly with only the Svartpilen being introduced.

