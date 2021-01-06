New Cars and Bikes in India
Made-in-India Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 401 Launched In Malaysia

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401, based on the KTM 390 Duke, are yet to be launched in India.

Made-in-India Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 launched in Malaysia expand View Photos
Made-in-India Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 launched in Malaysia

Highlights

  • The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 has not been launched in Malaysia
  • In India, the Husqvarna 401s are yet to be launched
  • The 250 and 401 Huskies are based on the KTM 250 and 390 Duke

The made-in-India small displacement Husqvarna motorcycles have been launched in Malaysia, including the KTM 390 Duke-based Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Husqvarna Vitpilen 401. The Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401, sharing the engine and chassis with the KTM 390 Duke, are priced at RM 29,800 (approximately ₹ 5.44 lakh), while the smaller Svartpilen 250 has been priced at RM 24,800 (approximately ₹ 4.52 lakh). The Vitpilen 250 has not been launched in Malaysia, and the thought is that it will also eat into the KTM 250 Duke's customer base. For reference, in the Malaysian market, the KTM 250 Duke is priced at RM 21,730 (approximately ₹ 3.96 lakh), while the KTM 390 Duke is priced at RM 28,800 (approximately ₹ 5.26 lakh).

Also Read: 2020 KTM 390 Duke Review

u7hp7bgg

Made in India Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 401 introduced in Malaysia

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 share the same 373 cc, single-cylinder engine of the 390 Duke which makes 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The only difference is the slightly more committed, and cafe racer-type riding position of the Vitpilen 401, and different colours. The Svartpilen 250, based on the KTM 250 Duke, is the same-spec motorcycle that is offered on sale in India. It's powered by the same 248.8 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine that makes 29.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.

Also Read: Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Review

q907u55g

Only the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has been introduced in Malaysia, and not the Vitpilen 250

While Bajaj Auto (which owns 48 per cent stake in KTM, and indirectly also owns the Husqvarna brand), has yet to launch the Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 in India, and it's still not clear if both models will be launched in India, considering the rather lacklustre market reception the Vitpilen 250 with its more committed riding position got in the Indian market. In any case, we expect the Husqvarna 401 to be launched in India in 2021, possibly with only the Svartpilen being introduced.

0 Comments

(Main Image Source: Paultan.org)

