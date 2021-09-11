Made-In-India Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Goes On Sale In South Africa

The made-in-India Renault Kiger subcompact SUV recently went on sale in South Africa. Renault India commenced exports of the SUV to the South African market last month, wherein the brand despatched the first batch of 760 Kiger SUVs from the Chennai port. South Africa is the second export market for the Kiger after Nepal. We have reached out to the company for an official statement, however, at the time of publishing this story, our email sent to Renault India remained unanswered.

Also Read: Renault India Begins Exporting Kiger Subcompact SUV To South Africa​

Additionally, the carmaker has listed all the variants and prices of the SUV on its South African website. As per the details, Renault offers the Kiger in three trims - Life, Zen and Intens. which are divided into seven variants depending on engine and transmission options. The Kiger is priced between 199,900 Rand and 289,900 Rand, before taxes, which is about Rs. 10.34 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh as per current exchange rates.

The Renault Kiger is underpinned by the same CMF-A+ platform, which underpins the Triber and the Magnite.

Visually, the SUV remains identical to the India-spec model. It features projector headlamps with LED DRLs, alloy wheels, LED taillights, muscular exterior styling beefy cladding and dual-tone body colour options. On the inside, it gets an 8-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster among others. As for safety, the SUV gets four airbags on the top trim along with ABS and ESC, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder, ESP, rear park distance sensors and more.

Also Read: Renault Presents Made-In-India Kiger SUV To Tokyo Olympic Medalists Ravi Kumar Dahiya And Bajrang Punia​

Engine options include a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor. While the former is tuned to make 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque, the latter churns 98 bhp and 160 Nm. Both engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with optional AMT and CVT automatic transmissions, respectively.