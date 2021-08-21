Renault Presents Made-In-India Kiger SUV To Tokyo Olympic Medalists Ravi Kumar Dahiya And Bajrang Punia

Renault India has presented a brand-new Kiger subcompact SUV to Indian wrestlers - Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia as a token of appreciation for their stunning performance in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020 and making India proud. For the uninitiated, Ravi Kumar Dahiya bagged a silver medal in the 57kg weight category and Bagranj Punia grabbed a bronze medal in the 65 kg weight category. Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Renault India handed over the keys of the Renault Kiger to the Silver Medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bronze Medalist Bajrang Punia.

Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Renault India handing over the keys of the brand-new Renault Kiger to Tokyo Olympics 2020 Silver Medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya

The French-automaker recently also handed over the Kiger subcompact SUV to Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal in weightlifting at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The carmaker presented the Chanu with the range-topping RXZ variant of the new Kiger.

The Kiger subcompact SUV is the brand's latest offering that is designed and developed for India. The SUV is based on the company CMF-A+ platform, which also underpins the Triber MPV and Nissan's Magnite subcompact SUV. The carmaker offers the SUV in four trims - RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ. Prices of the car start from Rs. 5.64 lakh, going up to Rs. 10.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Renault India handing over the keys of the brand-new Renault Kiger to Tokyo Olympics 2020 Bronze Medalist Bajrang Punia

As for features, the SUV gets projector headlamps with LED DRLs, alloy wheels, LED taillights, muscular exterior styling beefy cladding and dual-tone body colour options. On the inside, there is an 8-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, 4 airbags, ABS, ESC, rear parking camera and more.

The Renault Kiger SUV comes with a choice of two petrol engines - a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine. Both engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with optional AMT and CVT automatic transmissions, respectively.