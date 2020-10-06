Magenta Power And eMatrixmile India Sign MoU To Set-Up 10,000 Charging Stations In Maharashtra

EV charging solutions provider Magenta Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with eMatrixmile India that will see the company set-up 10,000 charging stations across Maharashtra. The MoU will oversee the installation and commissioning of 'QYK POD' charging stations with associated infrastructure that will be located in Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and other parts of Maharashtra. eMatrixmile India is a rental e-scooter company under the brand name - QYK - which aims to tap into the growing potential of the micro mobility sector. The two organisations will work together in providing the electric infrastructure in the state, and later expand on a pan India level, the companies said.

Speaking on the MoU, a statement from eMatrixmile India read, "eMatrixmile is focused on growing the EV Charging infrastructure in India. The MoU signed will help us to achieve our mission and help us grow in the long run by bringing the right solutions together i.e. the amalgamation of the technological prowess of the Magenta team along with our business models. This is our first step towards deploying innovative EV solution and we look forward to developing a sustainable ecosystem with our business partners."

eMatrixmile aims to set-up a multi-fleet electric vehicle rental company across 50 cities in India by 2021

Maxson Lewis, MD, Magenta Power said, "In eMatrixmile, we found a company which was as aggressive as ours in deploying charging infrastructure. This EV industry requires a collaborative approach and we are happy to announce this agreement with eMatrixmile India Pvt Ltd."

Mumbai-based eMatrixmile aims to set-up the country's largest dock station mobility company and will be provide a multi-model fleet of electric scooters, bicycles, three-wheelers and more across 50 cities by 2021. The 10,000 charging stations will be set-up in a phased manner in the MMR, Maharashtra. Magenta Power, meanwhile, has been working with companies like HPCL, Shell, Microsoft, among others, to provide EV charging solutions.

