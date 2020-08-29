New Cars and Bikes in India
Microsoft Partners With Magenta Power To Help Develop EV Charging Software

Microsoft's start-up accelerator program supports B2B start-ups to scale and grow using its technology, cloud marketplace, growing partner ecosystem and enterprise sales team.

Magenta was the first of its kind in India to introduce a solar-powered EV charging station

  • Magenta was the first to offer a solar powered EV charging station here
  • This partnership will give it access to resources & and scale to grow
  • Magenta Power operates pan-India and it even has a partnership with HP
Microsoft, as a part of its start-up accelerator programme, has chosen Magenta Power, an EV charging solution provider. Magenta has been in the process of developing EV hardware charging solutions for the Indian consumers since 2017. With support from Microsoft, Magenta will now be able to develop technology for the ChargeGrid software which will provide it with resources to become an end-end 'Socket to Software' solution provider for EV charging.

Magenta was the first of its kind to introduce a solar-powered EV charging station in India and be in the capacity to set up electric filling station grids on the highway down South.

Also Read: Magenta Power Introduces India's First Portable Electric Vehicle Charging Grid

e71s4jg8

Magenta Power's ChargeGrid Pro EV charger is easy to install and commission which is believed to be ideal for a market like India

Last January, Magenta Power launched ChargeGrid Pro EV charger that is easy to install and commission which is believed to be ideal for a market like India. In July 2019, Magenta Power came up with a compact EV charger. During the time, it had gone public with a tie-up with Hindustan Petroleum for installation of 500 EV chargers on their Petrol stations.

am914sfs

 With support from Microsoft, Magenta will now be able to develop technology for the ChargeGrid software

Magenta Group of companies includes Magenta Power, Magenta EV Solutions & Magenta Informatics. They are operational in all major cities in India. Magenta has an affiliation with Asia-Pacific Energy Group of the USA. It specialises in solar PV based systems, solar water heaters, wind turbine systems and bioenergy.

Microsoft's start-up accelerator programme has been around since 2018.

