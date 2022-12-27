Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2, Z4 Get Additional Safety Features As An Option

Mahindra has made a silent update to the Scorpio-N with buyers of lower variants now offered the option of additional safety features. Buyers looking at the base Scorpio-N Z2 and the Z4 manual variants can now option their car with electronic stability control, hill start assist and hill descent control. The Z4 automatic got the features as standard since launch.

The addition of the option packs comes with an additional outlay of Rs 50,000 over the ex-showroom price of the standard variant. The standard Z2 petrol is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh with the option pack raising the price to Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra has badged these new variants as the Z2 (E) and Z4 (E).

Complete prices of the new variants as follows:

Variant Petrol Diesel Z2 (E) Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh Z4 (E) Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh Z4 (E) 4WD --- Rs 16.94 lakh

Mechanically, there are no changes to the vehicle. The Scorpio-N Z2 can be optioned with either a 200 bhp 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine or a 130 bhp 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Z4 carries forward the same along with adding the option of automatic gearboxes. However, the Z4 diesel automatic and 4WD variants get the 2.2-litre diesel in a more powerful state of tune – 172 bhp and 370 Nm (MT) / 400 Nm (AT).

It remains to be seen if and when Mahindra makes the safety features standard in the lower variants. The Scorpio-N recently scored a five-star crash test rating from Global NCAP with the vehicle tested coming fitted with ESC. The addition of the safety features in the lower variants will help Mahindra ensure that the rating is retained with ESC now a part of Global NCAP's assessment for a five-star vehicle.

