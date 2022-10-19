Mahindra, Statiq Partner For Electric Vehicle Charging

Mahindra and Mahindra has partnered with Statiq to develop charging infrastructure in India for its upcoming electric SUVs. Statiq will be the Charging Point Operations partner for Mahindra with the two companies also collaborating on further e-mobility tech projects in the future.

Speaking on the announcement, Veejay Nakra, President of - the Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Our partnership with Statiq will ensure robust EV infrastructure solutions for all our customers, in the most seamless manner. It will enable faster charging and wider reach through our extensive dealership network across the country.”

Statiq will develop and manage the charging infrastructure for Mahindra with the goal of providing “EV users with a robust, accessible, affordable, and reliable mobility network across the country.”

Statiq will install and operate the charging network for Mahindra's upcoming electric SUVs

Speaking on the collaboration, Akshit Bansal, Co-founder & CEO, of Statiq, said, "We are delighted to partner with M&M as we share the aim to offer 4-wheeler EV charging solutions across the country at a time of them launching their electric XUV400. Statiq has always been about promoting carbon-free mobility in India by providing an expansive charging network, and this alliance will strengthen our mission to advance the growth of the EV ecosystem further. We are so glad that they are as eager as we are to nurture the network and expedite EV adoption by increasing customer confidence and curbing range anxiety.”

Statiq also recently collaborated with Bengaluru-based Ather Energy to enhance their combined EV charging network in North India. The company currently has over 6,500 charging stations across the country with plans to open over 20,000 charging locations by end 2022.