Mahindra XUV400 EV Likely To Be Offered In Three Variants

Mahindra revealed its much-anticipated compact electric SUV in September this year. Badged the XUV400, the electric SUV is based on the fossil fuel-powered XUV300 already on sale but with changes to the design and an increase in length over its subcompact sibling.

Now ahead of its launch, new details have emerged about the SUV. As per a type approval document from the Delhi Transport Department, Mahindra’s EV is expected to go on sale in a total of three variants – Base, EP and EL. A breakup of the feature list will only be known closer to launch though we could expect the base variant to miss out on some features in a bid to keep pricing competitive. The fully loaded model meanwhile is set to come loaded with kit such as an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, power foldable wing mirrors, drive modes and 60-plus connected car features and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Also read: Review: Mahindra XUV400 Electric Compact SUV

Mahindra has already revealed detailed technical specifications for its upcoming EV which measures in at 4,200 mm long, 1,821 mm wide and 1,634 mm tall with the 2,600 mm wheelbase unchanged from the XUV300. The company has also claimed that the EV will offer best-in-class cabin space.along with confirming a number of features that will be available.

Also read: Why Mahindra Took Almost 3 Years To Launch The Mahindra XUV400 EV: Rajesh Jejurikar Explains

Coming to the powerplant, the XUV400 is powered by a 148 bhp electric motor paired with a 39.4 kWh battery pack. The electric motor has a peak torque output of 310 Nm and is capable of propelling the SUV up to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. Mahindra claims that the XUV400 will have a range of up to 456 km per charge and comes equipped with a single-pedal drive feature. The SUV will have a top speed of 150 kmph.

The XUV400 will go up against the likes of the Tata Nexon EV Max and the MG ZS EV in the market.