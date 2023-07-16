Makkina Unveils Triumph TR25 Electric Concept

In a tribute to automotive history, Makkina has introduced an electric concept car, The Triumph TR25. This concept car pays homage to the iconic 1953 Triumph TR2 MCV575 'Jabbeke.' Drawing inspiration from the TR2, the TR25 concept has the key design elements of the dual headlights with a "25" emblem at the centre, commemorating Makkina's 25th anniversary. While the concept retains the TR2's minimalist aesthetic, it has a more angular and contemporary exterior, characterised by short overhangs, striking wheel arches, and sharp creases.



At the rear, slender vertical taillights intersect the back of the vehicle, framing the Triumph word mark. This design language extends to the driver-centric, single-seat cabin.



A simple binnacle behind the steering wheel displays essential information such as battery range, speed, and charge level. The steering wheel pays homage to the 'Jabbeke,' while incorporating modern technology, such as self-centering dials providing vital vehicle information. Additionally, the wheel facilitates drive mode adjustments and navigation access.



Collaborating with BMW, the TR25 concept utilises the BMW i3s platform. While Makkina has not revealed specific powertrain details, it's expected to feature comparable capabilities to the BMW i3s platform, the AC electric motor, delivering 178 bhp and 269 Nm of torque. The TR25 is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100kmph in just 6.8 seconds.



Written by: Ronit Agarwal