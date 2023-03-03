  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti, Hyundai And Tata Top Sales Charts

Maruti, Hyundai And Tata Top Sales Charts

Mahindra and Kia rounded out the top five manufacturers for the month of February.
authorBy Girish Karkera
2 mins read
03-Mar-23 05:10 PM IST
Sales collage.jpg

February wholesale figures (dispatches from factories) of the passenger car business maintains the same status quo as the previous month with the big three – Maruti-Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata staying on top. This despite generally lesser volumes than in January – partly also due to lesser number of days in the month. 

At 1.47 lakh units sold, Maruti continued is one-sided dominance of the Indian car business followed by Hyundai at 47,001 followed by Tata at 42,865. The latter in the process also clocked the landmark 50-lakh production volume in India since it began this part of its automotive business back in 1998. 

ManufacturerFeb 23 (Units)Feb 22 (Units)Growth
Maruti Suzuki1,47,4671,33,94810 %
Hyundai47,00144,0507 %
Tata42,86539,9807 %
Mahindra & Mahindra30,22127,56310 %
Kia24,60018,12136 %
Toyota15,3238,74575 %
Honda6,0867,187-15 %
MG India4,1934,528-7 %
Skoda3,4184,503-24 %
Renault6,6166,5681 %
Volkswagen3,3134,028-18 %
Nissan2,1842,456-11 %
Others1,2451,07915 %
Total3,34,5323,02,75610 %

Mahindra and Kia complete the top 5 for February.  

Apart from the brands mentioned above, only Toyota Kirloskar manages sales in five-digit figures in February.  

Compared to sales in the same period last year, the brand to show the highest growth was Toyota. The Japanese car maker sold just over 15,200 units, which was more than double of its volumes in February 2022. The reason being the phenomenal success of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Innova Hycross.  

Kia was the other brand to score on growth. The Korean major’s dream run continues with models such as Carens adding to its tally substantially. 

While February was generally low compared to January for everyone, some brands bucked the trend. These included Maruti-Suzuki, Toyota, MG and Volkswagen. On paper the biggest was however Renault which had locked less than normal numbers in January owing to the delay in its BS6 Phase 2 transition. With that complete in February, it is now back to 6,000 monthly volumes. 

Industry watchers predict a cautious March too as volumes will remain more or less stable. 

Related Articles
Tata Motors Crosses 50 Lakh Unit Production Milestone
Tata Motors Crosses 50 Lakh Unit Production Milestone
5 hours ago
Auto Sales February 2023: Mahindra Auto Reports 8 Per Cent Sales Growth
Auto Sales February 2023: Mahindra Auto Reports 8 Per Cent Sales Growth
7 hours ago
Auto Sales February 2023: Tata Motors Reports 2.5 Per Cent Growth YoY
Auto Sales February 2023: Tata Motors Reports 2.5 Per Cent Growth YoY
1 day ago
Auto Sales February 2023: Maruti Suzuki Reports 5% Growth In Volume At 172,321 Units
Auto Sales February 2023: Maruti Suzuki Reports 5% Growth In Volume At 172,321 Units
1 day ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Hyundai Elite i20 1.2 Magna Plus Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Hyundai
Elite i20 1.2 Magna Plus Petrol BS IV
  • 29,292 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
6.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹15,118
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Mahindra XUV700 AX5 AT Petrol 5 STR
Great Deal
2022 Mahindra
XUV700 AX5 AT Petrol 5 STR
  • 5,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.2
10
21.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2019 Hyundai Venue SX 1.4 Diesel BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 85%
Great Deal
2019 Hyundai
Venue SX 1.4 Diesel BS IV
  • 44,032 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
9.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹20,617
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line