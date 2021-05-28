McLaren Elva Becomes Road Legal With A New Windscreen

The McLaren Elva is not the first ultra-exclusive model we have seen from the British supercar manufacturer. Initially, McLaren decided to manufacture 399 units of the Elva but then reduced it to 249 units. Now, the carmaker has decided to make just 149 units of the Elva and has tweaked the final production model slightly. The company has re-engineered the windscreen in a bid to make this supercar road legal. That said, it has resulted in a slight increase in its kerb weight.

The windscreen has added just 20 kg to the McLaren Elva's overall weight.

Compared to the original speedster that was unveiled earlier, the Elva equipped with a redesigned windscreen is just 20 kg heavier. What's even more impressive is that windscreen does get features like sun visors, rain-sensing wipers along with water jets, and the 20 kg increase in weight is including all these elements. Moreover, the windscreen packed between these carbon fibre pillars is heated as well. Now that weight check happened as the engineers removed the Active Air Management System which is essentially a gurney flap that can be deployed electrically, embedded into the car's front nose to reroute the air above the cabin and create a virtual windshield effect, which of course is not needed in presence of an actual windscreen.

The McLaren Elva will clock triple-digit speeds in just 2.8 seconds.

McLaren says it's the lightest windscreen it has ever made for a road car and it allows the company to sell this Roadster in markets like US. It still doesn't get side windows and a rear glass. The McLaren Elva is aimed to be quick and the British Supercar maker is targeting to achieve a 0-100 kmph spint in just 2.8 seconds while 200 kmph is likely to be achieved in an astonishing 6.8 seconds. The first batch equipped with the windscreen will be delivered to customers by the end of 2021 and it will be offered with upgrades from McLaren Special Operations (MSO).