McLaren 720S Gulf Oil Edition Unveiled

McLaren has introduced a special edition of the 720S celebrating its renewed association with Gulf Oil. The new McLaren 720S Gulf Oil edition is finished in the famous livery complementing the MCL35M Formula 1 car which is expected at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend. It is dressed in the iconic Gulf colours theme, with a matte finish which is a first for F1, in history. Coming back to the road legal McLaren 720 S McLaren says it took the supercar maker 20 days to paint it by hand and the company partnered with Dutch paint specialist AkzoNobel to complete the project.

Other than the special body paint, the 720S also gets brake callipers and the wheel lip finished in solid orange. The car also gets similar interior with blue and orange stitching. Gulf logos have been embroidered on the headrests and McLaren also has them painted on the carbon fiber side sills. Then, there is the custom steering wheel with a centre orange band and solid dark blue accents on the exposed carbon fibre spokes.

It will be offered alongside 675LT introduced about three years ago with a similar finish.

The Gulf livery is designed by the McLaren Special Operations (MSO) division and will be manufactured in limited numbers. It will be offered alongside 675LT introduced about three years ago with a similar finish. McLaren and Gulf were in a longstanding partnership in late 1960s and so on. The partnership was best known for the Le Mans-winning F1 GTR. The companies joined forces again last year as Gulf is now the official oil and fuel supplier for McLaren's road cars. Mechanically, it remains unchanged and continues to be powered by the 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 motor mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

