carandbike logo
search

McLaren 720S Gulf Oil Edition Unveiled

The Gulf livery is designed by the McLaren Special Operations (MSO) division and will be manufactured in limited numbers.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The McLaren 720S Gulf Oil Edition was designed by McLaren Special Operations department (MSO). expand View Photos
The McLaren 720S Gulf Oil Edition was designed by McLaren Special Operations department (MSO).

Highlights

  • McLaren 720S Gulf Edition is designed by McLaren Special Operation (MSO)
  • MSO partnered with paint specialist AkzoNobel for the model
  • Mechanically, it remains unchanged; Will be made in limited numbers

McLaren has introduced a special edition of the 720S celebrating its renewed association with Gulf Oil. The new McLaren 720S Gulf Oil edition is finished in the famous livery complementing the MCL35M Formula 1 car which is expected at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend. It is dressed in the iconic Gulf colours theme, with a matte finish which is a first for F1, in history. Coming back to the road legal McLaren 720 S McLaren says it took the supercar maker 20 days to paint it by hand and the company partnered with Dutch paint specialist AkzoNobel to complete the project.

Also Read: McLaren Reveals The Artura Hybrid Supercar

d4pmq1c

McLaren says it took the supercar maker 20 days to paint it by hand.

Other than the special body paint, the 720S also gets brake callipers and the wheel lip finished in solid orange. The car also gets similar interior with blue and orange stitching. Gulf logos have been embroidered on the headrests and McLaren also has them painted on the carbon fiber side sills. Then, there is the custom steering wheel with a centre orange band and solid dark blue accents on the exposed carbon fibre spokes.

Also Read: McLaren Sabre Hypercar Revealed; Only 15 Units Will Be Made

j0j9g8oo

It will be offered alongside 675LT introduced about three years ago with a similar finish.

0 Comments

The Gulf livery is designed by the McLaren Special Operations (MSO) division and will be manufactured in limited numbers. It will be offered alongside 675LT introduced about three years ago with a similar finish. McLaren and Gulf were in a longstanding partnership in late 1960s and so on. The partnership was best known for the Le Mans-winning F1 GTR. The companies joined forces again last year as Gulf is now the official oil and fuel supplier for McLaren's road cars. Mechanically, it remains unchanged and continues to be powered by the 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 motor mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Electric Cars Expected To Be Launched In India In 2021
Electric Cars Expected To Be Launched In India In 2021
Buying A Used Two-Wheeler vs A New One: Pros And Cons
Buying A Used Two-Wheeler vs A New One: Pros And Cons
BMW Teases The New 2 Series Coupe
BMW Teases The New 2 Series Coupe
Steelbird Introduces Blauer POD Open Face Helmet In India, Prices Start At Rs. 9079
Steelbird Introduces Blauer POD Open Face Helmet In India, Prices Start At Rs. 9079
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities