McLaren To Begin India Operations Soon; Range To Start From Rs. 3.72 Crore

British marque brand McLaren is all set to open shop in India soon and preparations are underway in full swing. The iconic supercar maker will be introducing the McLaren GT, 720S Coupe and the 720S Spider in the country first. Meanwhile, the McLaren Artura hybrid supercar will arrive in India sometime at a later date. Prices are all set to start from Rs. 3.72 crore for the GT, Rs. 4.65 crore for the 720S Coupe and Rs. 5.04 crore (all prices, ex-showroom) for the 720S Spider. Mumbai-based Infinity Group, known for its BMW, MINI, Ducati, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce dealerships, will be the brand's official dealer in the country and responsible for the sales and service. carandbike has also learnt that India's first McLaren dealership will be located in Mumbai and is set to open doors next month.

The McLaren GT will be the brand's most accessible offering in India

McLaren's range in India will start with the GT that will take on the Ferrari Roma, Porsche 911 Turbo S and the likes. The coupe draws power from the mid-mounted 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that belts out 612 bhp and 630 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and the car will be able to sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. The top speed is rated at 326 kmph.

Up next, the McLaren 720S Coupe and the Spider are some of the most popular cars from the automaker globally. The 720S also draws power from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that belts out 710 bhp and 770 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with the 7-speed DCT and both versions can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds. The top speed stands at 341 kmph. The 720S competes against the Lamborghini Huracan EVO, and the Ferrari F8 Tributo.

Infinity Cars is already addressing enquiries for McLaren from across the country

While there are quite a few privately imported McLarens in India, customers have been waiting for the brand to officially make its way to the country for a while. The brand's official presence will certainly help with service and spares support. It's also one of the last of the iconic British brands to arrive in India. Infinity Cars will make an official announcement about McLaren's entry into India and more details about the future plans soon.