McLaren 750S To Be Launched In India On January 10
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on January 5, 2024
- It was officially revealed in April 2023.
- The 750S is the successor to the 720S.
- It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds
McLaren is gearing up to launch the 750S, the successor to the 720S, in India, on January 10. A step up from the 720S, the 750S was officially revealed in April 2023, with enhancements in performance, reduced weight and increased power.
Also Read: McLaren Introduces Its Latest Track Weapon – The 750S
The McLaren 750S is the successor to the 720S.
The 750S gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that generates 740 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, which is 30 bhp and 30 Nm more than the 720S. The 750S can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds and hit 0-200 kmph in just 7.2 seconds. While the model retains a resemblance to the 720S, it has a new front splitter, narrower headlights, new wheel arch vents, an extended rear deck and a larger rear wing.
It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds.
McLaren has emphasized on weight reduction for the new 750S. The weight of the car is 30 kg lighter than the 720S coupe, which weighs 1,389 kg. With further light-weighting options ticked, the 750S coupe can weigh as little as 1,277kg (dry) in its lightest form.
The 750S features an 8.0-inch central touchscreen.
On the inside, the 750S features an 8.0-inch central touchscreen, driver-centric instrument display, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto connectivity, Nappa leather interiors, and a premium Bowers and Wilkins sound system. It also comes with a revised front lift system that raises the front of the vehicle twice as fast as the previous one. Additionally, the McLaren Control Launcher system is also available, which allows users to customise the powertrain, handling modes (Comfort, Sport, or Track), transmission, and aerodynamics.
