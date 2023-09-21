McLaren GT Special Edition From MSO Unveiled; Limited to 8 Units

McLaren's Special Operations (MSO) division has introduced a limited-edition series of the McLaren GT, comprising four unique models exclusive to the UK market. These special editions boast distinctive exterior colours and interior materials, with each variant restricted to just two units, resulting in a total production of eight vehicles. Every creation in this lineup offers a one-of-a-kind specification, featuring colour and material combinations never seen before on the McLaren GT, says the brand.

The GT by MSO lineup introduces four vibrant exterior paint colours, complemented by colour-matched brake callipers. Among the exclusive exterior colours, Cerulean Blue stands out, originally crafted as an MSO Bespoke paint for the McLaren P1, the first Ultimate series model by McLaren.

The XP Green shade pays homage to the iconic McLaren F1, featuring a dark green metallic shade reminiscent of prototype versions of the F1 road car. This green closely matches the type of the F1 XP GT 'Longtail' prototype from 1997, created to homologate an evolution of the Le Mans 24 Hours-winning F1 GTR.

Sarigan Quartz livery is associated with the launch of the Speedtail and adorns the GT as well. This colour was previously worn by the Speedtail XP2, the development car that achieved speeds exceeding 403 kmph during high-speed testing at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds in Florida, USA. It marks the first appearance of this shade on the GT.

Furthermore, a completely new colour, named Cyber Yellow, has been developed by MSO exclusively for this project. Evolving from the Volcano Yellow paint option, it features a modified pearlescent coat.

All versions of the GT by MSO come standard with the MSO Black Pack, which includes gloss black door mirror casings, gloss black exterior window surround, gloss black exhaust finishers, and the usually optional twin-spoke lightweight forged alloy wheels also in Gloss Black finish. Additionally, the roof is painted gloss black as well.

On the Inside, a new diamond-pattern quilted stitching in body colour styles the backrest and seat base, complemented by an MSO logo on the seat headrests. Celebrating McLaren's 60th anniversary and British heritage, each model features a debossed 'Union Jack' flag design on the armrest and key fob as a sign to their home market.

Powering the GT is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine, producing 612 bhp and 630 Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. It can accelerate from 0 to 62 miles per hour in just 3.2 seconds.