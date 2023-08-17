Login

McLaren 750S Gets New Spectrum Theme Multi-Tone Paint Finish From MSO

The Spectrum themes are available in three standard shades - Orange, Blue and Grey.
By Carandbike Team

17-Aug-23 01:16 PM IST

Story

Highlights

    McLaren has introduced an exclusive Spectrum Theme paint finish developed by their in-house bespoke personalization service, McLaren Special Operations (MSO). The theme is available in three shades - Spectrum Blue, Spectrum Orange and Spectrum Grey - and is available exclusively with the 750S. 
     

    The Spectrum Theme features a unique seven-shade finish, requiring the development of all-new paint colors and bespoke mixes for each segment. McLaren says that its MSO paint technicians worked meticulously to create a tonal shift within each stripe giving the illusion of speed and acceleration even when the car is stationary.
     

    Aside from the new exterior colour theme, MSO also lets customers further personalize their cars with vibrant-coloured leather trims, bespoke dedication plaques, hand-painted Spectrum graded effect MSO logos and extended carbon fiber door sills. McLaren says that aside from the three standard colourways for the Spectrum Theme, customers will also be able to commission bespoke paint shades.

