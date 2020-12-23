McLaren Sabre Hypercar Revealed; Only 15 Units Will Be Made

McLaren Sabre, an exclusive new McLaren Special Operations (MSO) bespoke commission hypercar, made its public debut. Only 15 units of the car have been made and the company said that each customer has participated in the development process. The McLaren Sabre is designed and homologated exclusively for the US market.

With the twin-turbo V8 engine on the Sabre producing 824 bhp and 800 Nm of torque makes it the most powerful non-hybrid McLaren. And with a maximum speed of 351 kmph it is the fastest-ever two-seater McLaren.

The Bespoke Commission customer experience includes a close working relationship with the MSO development team of designers, engineers and test drivers to ensure that the finished car would exactly match their desired and personalised concept.

The build process culminated with a highly exclusive and secret track day for customers, held at the O'Gara facility inside the Thermal Club Private Race Track. Each owner was allowed to drive a development car multiple times throughout the day, while being coached from the right seat.

After returning from the drive, owners were sat down in a private room to give direct feedback via video chat to the design and engineering team back in Woking.



