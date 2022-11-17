  • Home
McLaren Inaugurates Mumbai Dealership; 765LT Makes India Debut

Carmaker confirms the Artura hybrid will arrive in India in 2023.
17-Nov-22 05:43 PM IST
Highlights
  • McLaren introduced the 675LT in India.
  • The 675 is McLaren's first Long Tail model for India
  • McLaren also confirmed the Artura hybrid for India.

McLaren officially inaugurated its first dealership in India on Thursday, November 17, 2022. The company also expanded its lineup for India, showcasing the 765LT for the market. The 765 is McLaren's first Long Tail model for India and will be available in coupe and spider bodystyles.

McLaren also confirmed that the Artura hybrid, announced as part of its line up for India last year, will launch in India in 2023.

Speaking at the event, Lalit Choudary, Chairman, Infinity Cars Pvt Ltd, the dealer partner for McLaren said that he had pursued the brand since 2016 to setup operations in India.

The company has already sold about 10 cars in India so far with plans to deliver models from across its portfolio in coming years.

"We are thrilled to officially start our operations in India. McLaren would offer the full breath of our model range to the customers and enthusiasts in the country. I am excited for McLaren patrons to experience the breathtaking performance and dynamic excellence embodied in our beautiful supercars," said Paul Harris, MD - APAC and China, McLaren Automotive.

McLaren will also be hosting a road show across seven cities in the coming months. The McLaren GT will be part of the road show allowing prospective customers to experience the car.

