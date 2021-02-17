McLaren Reveals The Artura Hybrid Supercar

After months of teasing the car, McLaren has finally revealed the Artura Hybrid supercar. It is McLaren's first series-production High-Performance Hybrid supercar and is underpinned by the company's philosophy of super-lightweight engineering. All-new from the ground up, the Artura presented McLaren engineers and designers with new opportunities to innovate, chief among these being how to preserve McLaren's super-lightweight engineering philosophy when adding hybrid powertrain elements including an E-motor and battery pack.

The Artura marks the debut of the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) - through the uniquely compact HPH powertrain system to the weight of cabling used in the electrical systems (where a 10 per cent reduction was achieved), resulted in the Artura having a lightest dry weight of 1,395kg. The total weight of hybrid components is just 130kg (which includes an 88kg battery pack and 15.4kg E-motor), resulting in a DIN kerbweight of 1,498kg which is on par with comparable supercars that do not have hybrid powertrains, giving the Artura a super-lightweight advantage.

At the heart of the Artura's powertrain is McLaren's all-new, 2,993cc twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine. With a power output of 577 bhp - nearly 197 bhp per litre - and 585Nm of torque, the dry-sump aluminium engine is compact and lightweight; at just 160kg it weighs 50kg less than a McLaren V8 and is significantly shorter, enhancing packaging efficiency.

The 120 degree v-angle of the engine, which allows the turbochargers to be positioned within the 'hot vee', delivers further advantages in packaging as well as contributing to a lower centre of gravity. The 120 degree layout increases engine performance by reducing the pressure losses through the exhaust system and allows for a stiffer crankshaft that enables a rev limit of 8,500rpm, maximising performance and driver engagement.

Working in harmony with the new V6 is the Artura's compact axial flux E-motor, located within the transmission bell housing. Smaller and more power-dense than a conventional radial flux E-motor, it is capable of generating 94bhp and 225Nm and boasts a power density per kilo 33 per cent greater than the system used in the McLaren P1.

The Artura can go from 0-100 kmph in just 3 seconds, 0-200 kmph tales 8.3 seconds while the 300 kmph mark is achieved in 21.5 seconds. Top speed is limited to 330kmph. The dual propulsion systems are integrated via an engine disconnect clutch, driving an all-new, twin-clutch transmission, which has been developed specifically for the Artura.

The E-motor is powered by a battery pack comprising five lithium-ion modules, offering a usable energy capacity of 7.4kWh and a pure EV range of 30km. The battery is refrigerant cooled using cooling rails, and the assembly - including a power distribution unit which transfers battery power from the rear of the vehicle to the ancillaries in the front - is mounted on a structural carbon fibre floor.

The Artura is designed with full Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) capability and can be charged to an 80% charge level in just 2.5 hours with a standard EVSE cable. The batteries can also harvest power from the combustion engine during driving, tailored to the driving mode selected.

The Artura gets advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) including Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Departure Warning, Auto High-Beam Assist and Road-Sign Recognition as well as Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates.

On the design front, the Artura gets a low-nose, cab-forward, high-tail stance and the drama underlined by the signature McLaren dihedral doors - which open closer to the body and house mirrors that fold in more tightly - and further enhanced by the short wheelbase and low stance.

Inside with the cockpit centred around the driver, the driving mode selection - which retains separate Powertrain and Handling controls - has been moved to the instrument binnacle, which is in turn mounted to the steering column and adjusts with the steering wheel to further enhance driving ergonomics. Consequently, the steering wheel is kept clear of unnecessary switches, however, the driver is still able to adjust driving modes without taking their hands away from the wheel.

