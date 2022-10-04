  • Home
Mercedes AMG Cars Could Get An Autonomous Drift Mode

The EQS has AMG models already but Mercedes will deploy a dedicated AMG specific platform.
authorBy Sahil Gupta
04-Oct-22 05:04 PM IST
Mercedes is planning to adopt an autonomous drift mode for its AMG branded cars especially the electric models that bear the AMG branding. Tihis is something that we have already seen the likes of Ford and Audi do and even the Toyota Research Center has worked to enable a Supra burn rubber on its own. 

Mercedes AMG global development chief Joerg Bartel explained the feature in an interview with CarSales. 

"An automatic drift mode? Yeah sure. We could do this because we always know what situation the car is in. We have sensors for everything, so we know that. You need to have a lot of space for something like this and the only thing is, besides the torque vectoring, you would need drive by wire because you may need to take the steering away [from the driver], he said. 

He hinted that the feature could be coming and said even the tank turning feature is being worked upon for the electric G-Wagon that Mercedes has already announced. 

"This is something [tank turn] you would do and show your neighbor but it's not very helpful on rough conditions or during dynamic driving,” he added. 

So far there are only three cars with AMG branding which include the EQS 53, EQS 43 and an EQE model. There is a Vision AMG concept as well which is the showcase for the AMG.EA electric sports car platform. 

