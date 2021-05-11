Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT Unveiled

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the electric iteration of the Citan van which is based on the Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric. Now the Citan is essentially the new T-Class in the German carmaker's line-up and it will be offered with a range of powertrain options including the all-electric EQT. No need to mention that EQ is the company's electric vehicle (EV) division. So the new Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT is a stylish compact van with a wide glitzy grille that sports a cluster of illuminated three-pointed stars.

The Mercedes-Benz EQT gets the brand's signature EQ grille flanked with sleek headlights.

Up front, the grille is flanked by sleek headlights and a light-up grille frame which we are not expecting to see on the production model. Now save for few elements on its face and those 21-inch alloy wheels, largely the EQT retains near production looks. It also gets those nifty electronic pop-out door handles for both the front and sliding rear doors which is something we have seen in premium models.

The cabin of the Mercedes-Benz EQT is spacious enough to accommodate up to seven passengers and is equipped with all the latest fancy features.

At the rear, it gets a full-width LED light bar and the generously sized tailgate makes it easy to load in luggage. Much like the entire greenhouse, the rear window is quite large and improves visibility. And speaking of glass surfaces, a massive panoramic sunroof makes the cabin feel airy and light. The EQT can easily accommodate up to seven people and measures at 4945 mm in length, 1863 mm in width and 1826 mm in height. The leather-wrapped cabin is spacious enough and gets cool bits like the MBUX infotainment system and swanky lighting among others. It accommodates an electric longboard in the cargo compartment and the third row of seats can be folded or removed entirely to make more space.

It gets a full-width LED light bar and the generously sized tailgate.

Now Mercedes-Benz hasn't revealed the technical specification for the EQT yet but we already know that it is based on the Renault Kangoo E-Tech Electric. Therefore, expect the electric motor to put out 98 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. It will get its juices from a 45-kWh battery pack delivering 265 km of WLTP certified drive range. Now we don't have any word from the carmaker about it making to our market. But given that it's a more affordable offering compared to the V-Class, it is likely to make more volumes in India, going up against models like the new-generation Kia Carnival, even with a slightly premium positioning.

