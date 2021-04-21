carandbike logo
Mercedes-Benz EQT Concept Teased

The near-production Concept EQT offers a clear glimpse of the electric version of the forthcoming T-Class.

Mercedes-Benz is unveiling the new Concept EQT in May this year. The concept van will be unveiled on May 10 and is the forerunner to the new T-Class in the small-van segment. In keeping with the "Electric first" strategy, the battery-electric version is first out of the starting blocks in the concept vehicle.

While we just get to witness the With the completely newly developed city van, Mercedes-Benz Vans is transferring the winning formula of the V-Class people carrier to a compact format and bringing a new level of quality to the small-van segment. The Concept EQT combines a spacious and variable interior with attractive design and Mercedes promises that it will be comfortable and will boast of various connectivity features.

0 Comments

With this first premium small van, Mercedes-Benz Vans is expanding its portfolio for private customers, offering an attractive entry-level model that will allow families and leisure active private customers to buy this vehicle

