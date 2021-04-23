New-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLA Bookings Begin In India

Mercedes-Benz India has opened the pre-bookings for its soon-to-be-launched new-generation GLA SUV. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA is now listed on the company's India website with the 'Bookings Open' sign, and some of the dealers we spoke to have told us that the booking amount for the car is ₹ 1 lakh. The dealers have also told us that the GLA was supposed to be launched in April 2021, however, due to the Covid restrictions imposed by several states on account of rising coronavirus cases, the car will be launched once the lockdown is removed. So, possibly sometime in May 2021.

The new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLA was first showcased in India at the 2020 Auto Expo

The new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLA was first showcased in India at the 2020 Auto Expo, and it was initially slated to be launched around mid-2020. However, the Stuttgart-based luxury carmaker had to postpone the launch due to challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, right now the coronavirus cases are stronger than ever. This is why it seems Mercedes-Benz has yet again delayed the launch of the new GLA. The new GLA is one of the 15 launches planned by the company for 2021.

Visually, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA looks a bit more butch now compared to its predecessor, thanks to the sculpted lines on the bonnet and sides. Like other models in the A-Class range, the top-end trim will get the signature diamond-stud pattern grille with a chrome slat at the centre and the sweptback LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The rear section too gets all-new LED taillamps, sculpted boot lid, spoiler and a beefy bumper.

The new GLA is now equipped with the MBUX infotainment system with voice command function

Inside, the SUV now comes with a new cabin featuring a large single unit display with split function for infotainment and instrumentation. The former gets touchscreen function and the MBUX infotainment system with a voice command function. Other features include wireless charging, multifunctional steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, and Mercedes' Pre-Safe safety package.

Under the hood, the new GLA is expected to be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. The SUV is expected to borrow the 1.3-litre petrol and the 2.0-litre diesel engines from the new A-Class Limousine, which went on sale in India last month. Mercedes-Benz India is also expected to offer a top-spec AMG Line variant of the SUV at the time of the launch. Expect the prices to start around ₹ 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

