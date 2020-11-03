Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Gets Strong Response From India, Says CEO & MD Martin Schwenk

Mercedes-Benz India introduced its first all-electric SUV, the EQC, in the country last month at a price tag of ₹ 99.30 lakh (on-road). Initially, the electric SUV will be made available only in six select Indian cities as a part of Phase 1 of its launch. It includes Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai. Interested buyers in other cities can purchase the SUV through the brand's online platform. The German carmaker confirmed that the brand has a good positive response for the recently launched EQC SUV from the Indian market.

Speaking exclusively to carandbike on Freewheeling with SVP, Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, "We have seen a broad range of response from customers who are already Mercedes customers. We see a positive attitude; people want to look into their own contribution. I mean pollution is a big topic, electrification is a topic, sustainability is a topic. And obviously, with a CBU at this price point, we are offering car at the moment, the volume is still limited. But I think we have had positive traction, we have had quick bookings, we have had deliveries to customers who are Mercedes customers before, or to new customers which I think even is specifically remarkable because that also shows there is a group of people growing which may be instant attracted to some features which is not completely attributed to Mercedes. So when we come to electric and intelligence, that we also look to create some drive there. It was so, have to develop over time but our initial response is very positive."

The carmaker will be initiating Phase 2 very soon. The all-electric SUV is based on the Mercedes-Benz GLC's platform, thus carries a similar silhouette. The Mercedes-Benz's EQC all-electric SUV looks very different from other cars in its product portfolio. It comes loaded with features like automatic climate control, power-adjustable seats with massage function, premium Burmester audio system, smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 7 airbags as standard, several driver assistance systems and more.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC can propel 0-100 kmph in merely 5.1 seconds

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is offered in a single powertrain option - Mercedes-Benz EQC 400. It uses two electric motors, each positioned at the front and rear axles, that are powered by an 80kW lithium-ion battery. The electric motors generate a cumulative power of 402 bhp along with 765 Nm of peak torque. When fully charged, the company claims that the SUV offers a driving range of 450 - 471 km. It can propel from 0-100 kmph in just 5.1 seconds, before clocking electronically limited top speed of 180 kmph.

