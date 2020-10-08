New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mercedes-Benz EQC To Be Made Available In 6 Cities In Phase 1

The company will make available the EQC in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai as part of Phase 1 of its launch

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos

Mercedes-Benz India launched the EQC all electric SUV in India today and priced it at ₹ 99.30 lakh (on-road) but for now it will be available only in 6 cities in the country. The company will make available the EQC in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai as part of Phase 1 of its launch. The company expects  the EQC to generate more traction, in terms of sales, in these metro regions, after which, it plans to make it available in more markets across the country.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQC India Review

Speaking exclusively to carandbike on Freewheeling with SVP, Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We first thought we would go with the major cities and that's also where we set up the dealerships first. It's different than a conventional ICE car, you need to have different tools in the workshop, and we have to build the people and the processes behind it and hence we felt that we should start with the major metros and  then see how things are developing.”

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQC Launched In India

lvmtque

The EQC has a range of 450 kilometres on a single charge 

The logic behind making it available in these cities is also related to availability of charging infrastructure but it will soon start selling it in other cities too.  Shwenk said, “The Phase 2 will be deployed as well and those wheels will start rolling soon too.”

t535l434

The EQC is loosely based on the Mercedes-Benz GLC. In fact, it shares the same platform with the GLC 

0 Comments

The EQC is Mercedes-Benz's first all-electric SUV globally and bringing it to India is a bold move considering that infrastructure for electric cars are still at a nascent stage, however, the company is making sure that for those buying the EQC, they get peace of mind as well and the company will provide a wall box for charging the car along with installation free of cost to the first 50 owners of the EQC. 
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh
Hyundai To Recall Kona EV Over Faulty Battery Cells In South Korea

Hyundai To Recall Kona EV Over Faulty Battery Cells In South Korea
BMW Motorrad Global Sales Up 21 Per Cent In Third Quarter Of 2020

BMW Motorrad Global Sales Up 21 Per Cent In Third Quarter Of 2020
Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased

Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased
Tech Check: MG Gloster Comes Packed With Dizzying Levels Of Technology 

Tech Check: MG Gloster Comes Packed With Dizzying Levels Of Technology 
Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced

Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced
Kimi Raikkonen Is Going To Race For Alfa Romeo In 2021

Kimi Raikkonen Is Going To Race For Alfa Romeo In 2021
Mercedes-Benz EQC To Be Made Available In 6 Cities In Phase 1

Mercedes-Benz EQC To Be Made Available In 6 Cities In Phase 1
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Mahindra Alturas G4: Price Comparison

MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Mahindra Alturas G4: Price Comparison
Pune Set To Get A New Race Track, Receives FIA Accreditation

Pune Set To Get A New Race Track, Receives FIA Accreditation
BMW Motorrad Global Sales Up 21 Per Cent In Third Quarter Of 2020

BMW Motorrad Global Sales Up 21 Per Cent In Third Quarter Of 2020
Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased

Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh
Hyundai To Recall Kona EV Over Faulty Battery Cells In South Korea

Hyundai To Recall Kona EV Over Faulty Battery Cells In South Korea
BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Gets A Price Hike

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Gets A Price Hike
Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales Up By 9.81 Per Cent In September 2020; Tractor Sales See A Dream Run

Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales Up By 9.81 Per Cent In September 2020; Tractor Sales See A Dream Run
Tech Check: MG Gloster Comes Packed With Dizzying Levels Of Technology 

Tech Check: MG Gloster Comes Packed With Dizzying Levels Of Technology 
2020 BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS: All You Need To Know

2020 BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS: All You Need To Know
Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced

Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced
Mercedes-Benz EQC India Launch Highlights: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings

Mercedes-Benz EQC India Launch Highlights: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced

Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh
BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.45 Lakh, Up To Rs. 64,000 Cheaper Than Before

BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.45 Lakh, Up To Rs. 64,000 Cheaper Than Before

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
2,06,1309% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Electric
Array Km/Full Charge
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
 compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz EQC First Look
02:55
Mercedes-Benz EQC First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Sep-18 09:00 AM IST
Mercedes Benz EQC Review, Hyundai Venue IMT Review
19:04
Mercedes Benz EQC Review, Hyundai Venue IMT Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 05-Sep-20 06:01 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz EQC Review| First Fully Electric Mercedes Car Now In India
10:08
Mercedes-Benz EQC Review| First Fully Electric Mercedes Car Now In India
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Sep-20 11:00 AM IST
Petrol, Diesel Hike, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Discounts On BS6 Honda Cars
03:28
Petrol, Diesel Hike, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Discounts On BS6 Honda Cars
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-Jun-20 08:49 PM IST
BS6 Mahindra Scorpio Price, Mercedes EQC launch, VW T-Roc GT
03:05
BS6 Mahindra Scorpio Price, Mercedes EQC launch, VW T-Roc GT
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Apr-20 04:57 PM IST
MG Hector Diesel BS6 Prices, Mercedes-Benz EQC Launch, India's Fuel Consumption
03:13
MG Hector Diesel BS6 Prices, Mercedes-Benz EQC Launch, India's Fuel Consumption
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Apr-20 08:29 PM IST
EQC Electric SUV India Launch
03:24
EQC Electric SUV India Launch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Jan-20 06:56 PM IST
Mercedes-Benq EQC - An All Electric Mercedes
19:51
Mercedes-Benq EQC - An All Electric Mercedes
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 15-Jun-19 08:30 PM IST
Tiago NRG, Pawan Goenka Chat, Marazzo Pronunciation, Mercedes EQC
19:26
Tiago NRG, Pawan Goenka Chat, Marazzo Pronunciation, Mercedes EQC
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 15-Sep-18 09:30 PM IST
Mercedes Benz Eqc Side View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Side View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Rear View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Rear View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Front View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Front View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Alloy Wheels
Mercedes Benz Eqc Alloy Wheels
Mercedes Benz Eqc
Mercedes Benz Eqc
Mercedes Benz Eqc Sliding Sunroof
Mercedes Benz Eqc Sliding Sunroof
Mercedes Benz Eqc Seating Space
Mercedes Benz Eqc Seating Space
Mercedes Benz Eqc Widescreen Cockpit
Mercedes Benz Eqc Widescreen Cockpit
Mercedes Benz Eqc Dashboard
Mercedes Benz Eqc Dashboard
Mercedes Benz Eqc Eq Design
Mercedes Benz Eqc Eq Design
Mercedes Benz Eqc Navigation With Electric Intelligence
Mercedes Benz Eqc Navigation With Electric Intelligence
Mercedes Benz Eqc Eco Assist
Mercedes Benz Eqc Eco Assist
Mercedes Benz Eqc Haptic Accelerator Pedal
Mercedes Benz Eqc Haptic Accelerator Pedal
Mercedes Benz Eqc Driveing Mode
Mercedes Benz Eqc Driveing Mode
Mercedes Benz Eqc Range
Mercedes Benz Eqc Range
Mercedes Benz Eqc Fornt Seating Space
Mercedes Benz Eqc Fornt Seating Space
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced
Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities