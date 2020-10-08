Mercedes-Benz EQC To Be Made Available In 6 Cities In Phase 1

Mercedes-Benz India launched the EQC all electric SUV in India today and priced it at ₹ 99.30 lakh (on-road) but for now it will be available only in 6 cities in the country. The company will make available the EQC in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai as part of Phase 1 of its launch. The company expects the EQC to generate more traction, in terms of sales, in these metro regions, after which, it plans to make it available in more markets across the country.

Speaking exclusively to carandbike on Freewheeling with SVP, Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We first thought we would go with the major cities and that's also where we set up the dealerships first. It's different than a conventional ICE car, you need to have different tools in the workshop, and we have to build the people and the processes behind it and hence we felt that we should start with the major metros and then see how things are developing.”

The EQC has a range of 450 kilometres on a single charge

The logic behind making it available in these cities is also related to availability of charging infrastructure but it will soon start selling it in other cities too. Shwenk said, “The Phase 2 will be deployed as well and those wheels will start rolling soon too.”

The EQC is loosely based on the Mercedes-Benz GLC. In fact, it shares the same platform with the GLC

The EQC is Mercedes-Benz's first all-electric SUV globally and bringing it to India is a bold move considering that infrastructure for electric cars are still at a nascent stage, however, the company is making sure that for those buying the EQC, they get peace of mind as well and the company will provide a wall box for charging the car along with installation free of cost to the first 50 owners of the EQC.



