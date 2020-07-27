Upcoming Car Launches In August 2020

Here are all the upcoming cars set to go on sale in India in August 2020

As the nation continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, people have started adapting to the new normal. Strict hygiene protocols and social distancing are the need of the hour and several manufacturers and industry experts believe that given this situation, there will be a growing demand for personal mobility among consumers to boost safety. This was also confirmed in the carandbike survey that was conducted earlier this year. Encouraged by this notion, a lot of manufactures have been launching new models despite the ongoing lockdown, and in July alone we saw 5 new car launches. And August is expected to be similarly eventful.

2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross:

After discontinuing the diesel-only S-Cross, Maruti Suzuki confirmed that it will bring back the crossover with a petrol engine, and we even saw the car at the Auto Expo 2020. But due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, the launch was delayed, and now the company will launch the much-anticipated Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol on August 5, 2020. Visually, the 2020 S-Cross will see no changes whatsoever, and while the cabin too will remain unchanged, it will get the new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It's equipped with the Smart Play Studio 2.0 interface that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity options.

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will come with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with SHVS mild hybrid tech

However, the biggest change is under the hood. The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will come with the company's 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with the Smart Hybrid Vehicle from Suzuki or SHVS mild hybrid system. The motor is also BS6 compliant and churns out 112 bhp and develops 134 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter unit.

Honda Jazz Facelift:

Yes, we too have been waiting for the updated Honda Jazz BS6 for a while now. Honda had planned to launch it much earlier, however, like with other carmakers, the company had to postpone launching the Jazz until production resumed, which happened earlier in June. Now, with the City and WR-V launch out of the way, the 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 is the next obvious choice. However, given the fact that production is still not at 100 per cent, the company is likely to launch the updated Jazz towards the second half of August 2020.

The 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 will get new LED headlamps, an updated grille and revised bumper

As for the car, the 2020 Honda Jazz will come with some minor updates that include new all-LED headlamps integrating the LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) along with a revised grille and new fog lamps. The front bumper has been tweaked as well to sport those new fog lamps and looks sharper with more pronounced character lines. Powertrain wise, the Jazz will be a petrol-only model and it will get a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre i-VTEC motor tuned to churn out 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. The engine will get a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional CVT automatic transmission.

Mercedes-Benz EQC:

The Mercedes-Benz EQC will be the first electric vehicle from the carmaker in India and it will be sold under its EV brand EQ

While we were expecting the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC to be launched in July 2020, the launch appears to have been postponed to August, possibly due to the extension of lockdown. The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the first electric vehicle from the carmaker in India and will be sold under the EQ brand. It gets a futuristic exterior design featuring LED headlamps, large alloy wheels, and LED taillamps, along with a luxurious cabin with the signature single unit display with split screens for infotainment and instrumentation. Of course, the SUV will also get the company's MBUX system with connected car technology.

It's powered by a dual-motor setup, which includes one motor for the front axle and one for the rear. This makes the EQC an all-wheel-drive SUV or 4Matic in Mercedes' nomenclature. The EQC's motors are powered by an 80-kWh lithium-ion battery, that helps the motors produce a combined 300 kW (402 bhp) of peak power and 765 Nm of peak torque. The new EQC gets an all-electric range of around 400 km with a quick charge option on the SUV too.

Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol:

Renault India has already launched the BS6 Duster, however, the company is also gearing up to introduce a turbo petrol option, powered by the new 1.3-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. While the SUV will largely remain unchanged, to signify its sporty character, Renault has added red accents on the grille and the foglamp housing, plus it comes with new black roof rails with a Duster lettering in red and a similar red logo on the tailgate.

The 2020 Renault Duster with the 1.3 Turbo-Petrol engine will also get minor styling updates

The new 1.3-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged, petrol engine is tuned to churn out 153 bhp and develop 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional CVT automatic transmission as well. The same powertrain setup is already available in the Nissan Kicks. The Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol is expected to be launched towards the end of August 2020.

Kia Sonet:

No, Kia Motors is not launching the Sonet in August, however, the carmaker will reveal the production model of the subcompact SUV on August 7, 2020. The launch, however, is slated for the festive season, some time in September or October, but we would still like to tell you about the car. As already mentioned, the Kia Sonet will be a sub-4-metre SUV and it will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon. The Sonet is based on the same platform at the Venue, however, it's design and styling will be inspired by the Kia Seltos.

The Kia Sonet will be positioned below the Seltos, as a subcompact SUV

The Kia Sonet will also share its engine options with the Hyundai Venue, featuring 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine on offer. All BS6 compliant. Transmission options will include a 6-Speed manual and 7-Speed DCT automatic unit. But the Sonet will also receive the clutch-less IMT or 'intelligent manual transmission' - which was recently introduced in the Hyundai Venue.

