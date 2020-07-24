Bookings Open For The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

Maruti Suzuki has kick started bookings for the all-new S-Cross in India. The S-Cross was the first car to be retailed out of the company's premium Nexa dealership channel. Maruti Suzuki has given its customers a chance to book the S-Cross online or at its dealership for a token amount of ₹ 11,000.

The new S-Cross will now be offered with the Ciaz sourced 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine and will be sold as a petrol only model. The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, SHVS BS6 petrol motor that puts out 112 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual or four-speed torque convertor unit.

The new 2020 BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, “S-Cross enjoys a special place in the Nexa portfolio as its flagship product and has been appreciated by over 1.25 lakh customers for its premium interiors, stylish and masculine design. With our relentless innovations, we are optimistic that the S-Cross Petrol will be yet another testament for our customer's confidence and trust.”

The company has sold 1.25 lakh units od the S-Cross since its launch in 2015 in India



We first saw the 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6 at the Auto Expo 2020 and there were no changes made to the exterior of the car. The flagship product of the Nexa channel will come with a ton of features though. These include the new 7-inch Smartplay Studio 2.0 System with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity Smart Key with push button start, auto-folding ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, automatic climate control and cruise control among others.

The company has also said that it has tested the S-Cross at its Rohtak R&D facility and it says that the car is now compliant with advanced safety norms including frontal offset crash, side impact and pedestrian safety.



