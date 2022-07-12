Planning To Buy A Used Maruti Suzuki S-Cross? Here Are Things You Need To Know

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has been on sale in India for nearly seven years now, and it has been the company's flagship model in the country. The S-Cross was also the first product to be launched under the company's premium retail network, Nexa Experience. However, Maruti Suzuki India is now expected to discontinue the crossover, with the arrival of the soon-to-be-launched new Grand Vitara compact SUV. Now, the S-Cross never managed to bring in huge numbers for Maruti, however, it was always a capable car, and if you are planning to get one, we would suggest going for a pre-owned model. And here are a few things you need to know before you get one.

The older S-Cross came with a 1.3-litre and 1.6-litre diesel engines, which offered great performance.

Pros:

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross comes with good fit and finish, and it looks quite premium. Depending on the variant you get, it also comes with features like projector headlamps, LED DRLs, bold chrome details, dual-tone alloys and LED taillamps. The S-Cross offers a tonne of cabin space and a decent boot space of 375 litres. This means it can easily fit 5 average-sized adults and enough luggage for the weekend. While the newer S-Cross gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine, Maruti used to offer the crossover with two diesel engines in the past - a 1.3-litre unit and a more powerful 1.6-litre oil burner. Both offer great performance, and if you can manage to get your hands on the 1.6 diesel you should definitely go for it.

The S-Cross offers great cabin space, but the interior looks dated and unimpressive.

Cons