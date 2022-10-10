Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Dropped From India Line-Up

Maruti Suzuki has quietly de-listed the S-Cross from its Nexa website in recent weeks. The crossover was launched in India in 2014 as Maruti’s first Nexa offering and remained on sale till 2022. While initially available with two diesel engines, the S-Cross received a facelift in 2017 with a second update being rolled out in 2020 which saw the crossover transition to a petrol-only model.

carandbike reached out to Maruti Suzuki to confirm that the crossover was now discontinued though the company refused to comment on the matter.

The S-Cross was launched in India in 2014 and available with a pair of diesel engines

As per dealer sources, sales for the S-Cross have come to an end with the focus now shifting to the new Grand Vitara. The Grand Vitara was launched late last month in India with the company having accumulated over 60,000 bookings since the order books opened in July.

The carmaker has been seeing good demand for both the smart hybrid (mild hybrid) and intelligent electric hybrid (strong hybrid) models. As per latest data, 38 per cent of the grand Vitara’s bookings so far have been for the strong hybrid model which is available in two top-spec trim levels.

The S-Cross received a facelift in 2017 and a second update in 2020 that saw it switch to a petrol-only model

As per sources, Maruti dealers are pushing sales for the Grand Vitara over other Nexa models including asking prospective customers to consider upsizing to Maruti’s compact SUV.

Since its launch in 2014, the S-Cross was Maruti’s attempt to grab a piece of the pie of the compact SUV space. The segment over the years has burgeoned into one of the most competitive in the Indian market with models such as the Creta, Seltos and XUV700 currently being some of the most popular.