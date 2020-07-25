2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6: What We Know So Far

Maruti Suzuki showcased the BS6 petrol S-Cross at the Auto Expo 2020. It was supposed to go on sale in India in March itself but even its launch has been put off like many other new models due to the lockdown called to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus. That said, Maruti Suzuki is now gearing up to launch the S-Cross next month on August 5. Here's everything we know about the updated S-Cross so far.

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross remains identical to its predecessor in terms of looks, save for the smart hybrid badge at the rear.

Even the cabin remains unchanged and has a similar layout. You continue to get the all-black treatment with silver inserts around the central console and on door pads. The 7-inch SmartPlay Studio offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with a user-friendly interface

The only update on the inside is the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is the Smart Play Studio 2.0 interface and it comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity options.

The new S-Cross will now be offered with the Ciaz sourced 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol powertrain. The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, SHVS BS6 petrol motor that puts out 112 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual or four-speed torque convertor unit.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will be offered as a petrol model only and the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine has been discontinued as the engine couldn't make the BS6 transition The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross gets the Smart Hybrid badge at the rear.

The S-Cross continues to get features like the Smart Key with push button start, auto-folding ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, automatic climate control and cruise control among others.

Maruti Suzuki has started accepting bookings for the new S-Cross for a token amount of ₹ 11,000 and will continue to retail it from its Nexa dealerships.

