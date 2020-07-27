Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Listed On Official Website Ahead Of Debut

The Kia Sonet subcompact SUV is all set to make its global debut in India on August 7, 2020. And, it is expected to be launched in India during the festive period. The SUV was recently spotted testing in India wherein the new spy images revealed its front and rear design. Now, the company has silently listed the Sonet SUV on its official website before its debut. However, the listing doesn't reveal any details or specifications. But interested buyers can register their interest for the 5-seater SUV through the website.

The Kia Sonet official listed on the website ahead of debut

The SUV will be based on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue while it borrows some design cues from its big brother - the Seltos. Last week, the company officially released the first sketch of the production-ready Kia Sonet compact SUV highlighting its bold design. The SUV will sport the brand's trademark Tiger nose grille, headlamps with LED DRLs, black roof with silver roof rails, alloy wheels, sporty bumpers, LED tail lights with LED stop light strip on the tailgate, a large silver faux skid plate and more.

Inside, the SUV is expected to get a premium treatment with features like a touchscreen infotainment system and connectivity features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control, electric sunroof, push-button start-stop, UVO Connected Tech, rear AC vents, wireless charger among others. The SUV is also expected to get 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors with a camera for added safety.

The Kia Sonet will share its engine options with the Hyundai Venue,

The upcoming Sonet SUV will also be utilising the powertrains from the Hyundai Venue. The SUV will be available with two petrol and one diesel engine options like in the Venue SUV. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit develops 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque while the 1.0-litre turbocharged motor churns out 118 bhp & 172 Nm of power. The 1.5-litre diesel engine makes 98.6 bhp with 240 Nm peak torque. Transmission options might include a 6-speed manual, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and a 6-speed iMT with an automated clutch.

