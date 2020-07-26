New Cars and Bikes in India

New Spy Shots Of The Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Reveals Front And Rear Design

The test mule of the Kia Sonet has been captured during what looks like an emission test. The subcompact SUV is expected to be launched during the festive season.

| Updated:
0  Views
  • The all-new Kia Sonet is slated to make its global debut on August 7
  • It will go against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza & Hyundai Venue
  • The Kia Sonet will share its powertrain options with Hyundai Venue

Kia Motors India is all set to reveal the much-awaited Sonet subcompact SUV on August 7, 2020. The South Korean carmaker is leaving no stones unturned to keep the excitement going with a couple of teasers. The company has also revealed the first sketch of the production-spec Kia Sonet ahead of global debut. We have already several spy shots of the final production SUV while testing on the home turf. The SUV yet again has been spotted during BS6 emission testing. The latest spy shot gives a clearer picture of the front and rear design of the 5-seater SUV. It will be Kia's third product in the country after Seltos and Carnival.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Spotted In India Again Ahead Of Official Debut

The test mule of the Sonet SUV appears to be a mid-variant

Going by the new spy image, the front end of the SUV can be seen almost undisguised, excluding the cover over the bonnet. It gets the brand's signature-style tiger-nose grille, which is clearly visible in the image. The test mule seems to be a mid-variant as it misses out on fog lamps, roof rails, dual-tone alloy wheels and sunroof. Moreover, the rear section gets sporty bumpers, LED tail lights with LED stop light strip on the tailgate.

v0vrs3uo

The spy shot of the Kia Sonet reveals different alloy wheels

The SUV will be based on the Hyundai Venue's platform, but it will borrow design cues from the elder sibling, Seltos. On the inside, the carmaker is expected to offer the SUV with premium interiors accompanied by features such as touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control, electric sunroof, wireless charger, push-button start-stop function, rear AC vents and the UVO Connected Car system.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV's Official Rendering Revealed Ahead Of Global Debut 

6u7933mg

The Kia Sonet will be positioned below the Seltos, as a subcompact SUV

Mechanically, the Sonet SUV will be borrowing its mechanical parts from Hyundai Venue. It will be offered with the 1.2-litre petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine options. Transmission duties will be carried out by a 6-Speed manual and 7-Speed DCT automatic unit. The SUV will also get clutch-less IMT which is also seen on the Hyundai Venue.

Source: ZigWheels

