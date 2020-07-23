New Cars and Bikes in India

Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV's Official Rendering Revealed Ahead Of Global Debut

Kia Motors India has revealed the first official rendering of the new production-ready Kia Sonet compact SUV. The first render image of the Sonet highlights the bold design of the subcompact SUV.

| Updated:
The Kia Sonet subcompact SUV will make its global debut on August 7, 2020

  • The Kia Sonet will make its world debut on August 7, 2020
  • Kia offers its UVO connected car technology on the Sonet
  • It will go against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza & Hyundai Venue

Kia Sonet subcompact SUV is all set to make its global debut on August 7, 2020. And, we have already seen production-ready images of the Sonet giving us first glimpse of the rear section and profile. To keep things rolling, the South Korean carmaker has revealed the first official rendering of the new production-ready Kia Sonet compact SUV. The first render image of the Sonet highlights the bold design of the subcompact SUV. It underlines SUV's signature-style traits such as the tiger-nose grille and a three-dimensional 'step-well' geometric grille mesh, offering a strong road presence.

The all-new Kia Sonet is slated to make its global debut on August 7, 2020

The upcoming Sonet will be Kia's second 'made in India' car after the Seltos SUV, and it will find its position below the compact SUV. However, it will be Kia third offering for the domestic market followed by Seltos and Carnival MPV. The Sonet concept was officially unveiled in India during the 2020 Auto Expo. The all-new subcompact SUV will be making its global premiere next month, followed by its market debut in the country during the festive season.

The Kia Sonet will be positioned below the Seltos, as a subcompact SUV

Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Design Center at Kia Motors Corporation said, "With the new Kia Sonet, we had the ambition to give this compact SUV a strong and muscular character found only in much larger vehicles. With this in mind, we have designed what we believe is a great SUV with a uniquely sporty attitude, a confident stance and a dynamic silhouette. We also gave the new Kia Sonet uncompromising attention to detail and a selection of colours and materials that could have only be inspired by the great cultural heritage that our designers found all over India. As a whole, we believe the new Kia Sonet will be a fantastic SUV with a very compelling and attaching character to our young and young at heart, always-connected customers in India and beyond."
Mechanically, the all-new Kia Sonet subcompact will be borrowing its engine options from Hyundai Venue, which includes the 1.2-litre petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine. Transmission options will include a 6-Speed manual and 7-Speed DCT automatic unit. Notably, the Sonet will also get the clutch-less IMT or 'intelligent manual transmission' which is also offered on the Hyundai Venue. It will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.

