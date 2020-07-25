Kia Sonet Spotted In India Again Ahead Of Official Debut

The upcoming Kia Sonet subcompact SUV has been spotted testing in India again, ahead of its official debut, which is slated for August 7, 2020. While we did get to see a pre-production concept of the Sonet at the 2020 Auto Expo , the final production SUV is expected to come with some visual tweaks, which are well hidden under all this camouflage. The new Sonet subcompact SUV will be the third model to be launched by Kia Motors India and it will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300.

The Kia Sonet will come with a set of sporty alloy wheels along with other visual tweaks, compared to the concept car

The new Kia Sonet is based on the same platform as the Venue, however, styling wise it will borrow some of its cues from its older sibling, the Kia Seltos. While we don't get to see then in these images, the SUV will come with the signature Tiger Nose grille, flanked by a pair of sleek headlights with integrated LED daytime running lamps. The Sonet will also come with a muscular front bumper with large intakes and a faux skid plate, along with a set of sporty alloy wheels which we can see in these spy photos as well.

The new Kia Sonet will get wraparound LED taillights with LED guidelights and a red strip connecting the two light units

While the rear section of the car is covered in these photos, based on some previously leaked images of the Sonet, we know that the production model will come with wraparound LED taillights with LED guidelights and a red strip connecting the two light units. The curved design of the rear windshield has been retained, and we also see a rear spoiler. The tailgate comes with sharper lines and the bumper features a large silver faux skid plate and reflectors, and the sloping design of the C-pillar has also been retained, along with the small quarter glass.

The Kia Sonet will be positioned below the Seltos, and share its powertrains with the Hyundai Venue

As for the cabin, it will get features like a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control, electric sunroof, wireless charger, push-button start-stop function, rear AC vents and the UVO Connected Car system.

Under the hood, the Kia Sonet will share its engine options with the Hyundai Venue, featuring 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine on offer. All BS6 compliant. Transmission options will include a 6-Speed manual and 7-Speed DCT automatic unit. But the Sonet will also receive the clutch-less IMT or 'intelligent manual transmission' - which was recently introduced in the Hyundai Venue.

Spy Photo Source: IndianAuto

