The 2020 Honda WR-V facelift has been launched in India with prices starting at ₹ 8.50 lakh, going up to ₹ 10.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The updated version of the crossover was initially slated for launch in April this year but the Coronavirus pandemic delayed the proceedings. Nevertheless, the BS6 compliant version of the WR-V is here and comes with refreshed styling, new features and updated petrol and diesel engines under the bonnet. The new WR-V facelift will be offered in only two variants - SV and VX - on both engines, which means more feature-packed options for the customer.

Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Honda WR-V Facelift Variants Petrol BS6 Diesel BS-6 SV MT ₹ 849,900 ₹ 979,900 VX MT ₹ 969,900 ₹ 10,99,900

There are plenty of subtle visual changes on the 2020 Honda WR-V. The model gets a larger grille with horizontal slats and Honda's signature chrome slat with the company logo in the centre. The headlamp cluster has been upgraded to new LED projector lens units with LED daytime running lights. There are new bumpers and fog lamps as well. The rear profile looks similar but does come with revised LED tail lamps with smoked treatment, and C-shaped LED signature lights.

The 2020 Honda WR-V facelift sports a revised grille, new bumper and new LED projector lens headlamps

Inside, the Honda WR-V facelift comes with revised upholstery, new cruise control function with steering mounted button, one-touch start-stop button, keyless entry and height-adjustable driver's seat. The car also gets an electric sunroof, auto climate control, new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The system also comes with in-built navigation with live traffic support, voice command and Bluetooth telephony. Honda has also added an updated front armrest on the WR-V with a storage area that can accommodate a full-size tablet, according to the company. The new Honda WR-V facelift remains feature-packed on the safety front as well with dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, multi-view rear camera, reverse parking sensors and more, all of which are now standard across the range.

The WR-V facelift also gets new features like an electric sunroof, cruise control and more

Power on the 2020 Honda WR-V facelift continues to come from the same engine line-up that meet the new emission standards. This includes the 1.2-litre i-VTEC unit belting out 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The diesel version uses the 1.5-litre four-cylinder i-DTEC engine tuned for 99 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. There are no automatic options on offer.

The Honda WR-V Facelift offers an updated touchscreen infotainment system with start-stop

The Honda WR-V facelift takes on a number of offerings in the subcompact SUV segment including the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the likes. The company is offering the crossover in six colour options with a three year/unlimited-kilometre warranty as standard. With the much-awaited WR-V going on sale, Honda Cars India is now gearing up to introduce the Civic Diesel BS6 next later this month. This will be followed by the refreshed Honda Jazz BS6 that will arrive later in the year.

