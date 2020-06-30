New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Honda WR-V Facelift BS6 Launch Date Announced

Honda Cars India has finally revealed the launch date of the highly-awaited WR-V facelift model. The carmaker will be launching the Jazz-based crossover in India on July 2, 2020.

2020 Honda WR-V facelift BS6 will be offered in both petrol and diesel avatars

Highlights

  • 2020 Honda WR-V facelift BS6 will be launched in India on July 2
  • The Jazz-based crossover will be offered in petrol and diesel engines
  • Buyers can pre-book the new WR-V online with token amount of Rs. 5,000

Honda Cars India is all set to launch the new BS6 Honda WR-V crossover in the Indian market next month. The Japanese carmaker has officially revealed the launch date through its Twitter account. The company will be launching the 2020 Honda WR-V crossover in India on July 2, 2020. The bookings for the new Honda WR-V are already open online as well as offline. Interested customers can pre-book the car with an upfront payment of ₹ 21,000 through the offline mode at all Honda dealerships. Buyers opting for online bookings will have to pay a token amount of ₹ 5,000.

The 2020 Honda WR-V facelift will be launched in India next month

The updated Honda WR-V was to be launched in India by April. However, the launch was delayed due to the lockdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, the carmaker has finally announced the launch date of the new WR-V. As the facelifted model had been spotted at the dealership a couple of times, it was quite evident that the launch was around the corner. Once launched, the updated version of the WR-V will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and the Hyundai Venue.

The 2020 Honda WR-V receives extensive cosmetic updates on the exterior front, including a new grille with multiple horizontal slats, new LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, new fog lamp housing, revamped front bumper, silver faux skid plate, new LED taillamps with smoked treatment and more.

On the inside, the Honda WRV facelift receives minor changes comprising of a revised touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. It also comes with new seat upholstery, electric sunroof, cruise control, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert, and rear parking camera and more.

The Honda WR-V facelift was spotted at dealership ahead of its launch

0 Comments

Under the hood, the updated version of the Honda WR-V will be powered by BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines. The petrol mill will be a 1.2-litre i-VTEC unit of making 89 bhp and 110 Nm of power figures while a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine will churn out 99 bhp of maximum power against 200 Nm of peak torque. Both the engine will be mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Presently, there is no official word from the carmaker regarding the automatic transmission on the new WR-V.

