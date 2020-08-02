New Cars and Bikes in India

Car Sales July 2020: Honda Cars India Sells 5863 Units; YoY Sales Down By 42.8 Per Cent

Honda introduced the all-new fifth-generation Honda City last month which will be sold alongside the existing fourth-generation City. The Honda WR-V too received a facelift in July and the company is expecting both models to gain momentum during the festive season.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Honda Cars India saw a month-on-month (MoM) sales increase of 319.38 per cent.

Highlights

  • Honda Cars India saw MoM sales increase of 319.38 per cent.
  • It recorded a year-on-year (YoY) sales decline of 42.6 per cent.
  • It launched the fifth-generation Honda City and WR-V Facelift last month.

Honda Cars India has recorded a year-on-year (YoY) sales decline of 42.6 per cent in July 2020 selling 5863 units as compared to 10,250 units which were sold in the same month last year. However, like other carmakers, even the Japanese carmaker has been ramping up sales after easing of the lockdown. The company saw a month-on-month (MoM) increase of 319.38 per cent in its sales attributed to a low base of just 1398 unit in June 2020. Honda Cars India's exports stood at 282 units in July 2020.

Also Read: 2020 Honda City vs Old Honda City: What's Different?

Honda

Honda Cars

Amaze

City

WR-V

2019 Civic

CR-V

Jazz

27nngdig

The fifth-generation Honda City was launched in India last month.

Speaking on the current situation, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales- Honda Cars India said, "July was action packed for us as we launched 3 models - New WR-V, Civic BS-6 Diesel and All-New 5th Generation Honda City, which have helped us create excitement in the market and improve buying sentiment. The All New City in particular, has received an astounding customer response and has been able to stimulate the mid-size sedan segment. We gradually ramped up our production to 60 per cent of pre-COVID level in July and despatched the entire available factory stock with us, registering a sequential growth of 285 per cent over June'20. While there have been intermittent local lockdowns in certain markets for COVID-19 prevention, the rise in demand is surely leading to month on month recovery for car sales. With festive season ahead of us, we are quite positive about the industry getting back on track gradually."

Also Read: 2020 Honda City: Variants Explained

qt9o6u2

The WR-V facelift went on sale in India last month.

0 Comments

The Honda City has been the second bestselling model for Honda after the Amaze followed by the WR-V. The company has introduced the all-new fifth-generation Honda City last month which will be sold alongside the existing fourth-generation City. The Honda WR-V too received a facelift in July and the company is expecting both models to gain momentum during the festive season.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Amaze with Immediate Rivals

Honda Amaze
Honda
Amaze

Popular Honda Cars

Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.1 - 9.96 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 10.89 - 14.64 Lakh *
Honda WR-V
Honda WR-V
₹ 8.5 - 11 Lakh *
Honda 2019 Civic
Honda 2019 Civic
₹ 17.94 - 22.35 Lakh *
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
₹ 28.27 - 32.77 Lakh *
Honda Jazz
Honda Jazz
₹ 7.45 - 9.41 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 2
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Passion Pro i3S is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Passion Pro i3S is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities