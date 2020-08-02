Car Sales July 2020: Honda Cars India Sells 5863 Units; YoY Sales Down By 42.8 Per Cent

Honda Cars India has recorded a year-on-year (YoY) sales decline of 42.6 per cent in July 2020 selling 5863 units as compared to 10,250 units which were sold in the same month last year. However, like other carmakers, even the Japanese carmaker has been ramping up sales after easing of the lockdown. The company saw a month-on-month (MoM) increase of 319.38 per cent in its sales attributed to a low base of just 1398 unit in June 2020. Honda Cars India's exports stood at 282 units in July 2020.

The fifth-generation Honda City was launched in India last month.

Speaking on the current situation, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales- Honda Cars India said, "July was action packed for us as we launched 3 models - New WR-V, Civic BS-6 Diesel and All-New 5th Generation Honda City, which have helped us create excitement in the market and improve buying sentiment. The All New City in particular, has received an astounding customer response and has been able to stimulate the mid-size sedan segment. We gradually ramped up our production to 60 per cent of pre-COVID level in July and despatched the entire available factory stock with us, registering a sequential growth of 285 per cent over June'20. While there have been intermittent local lockdowns in certain markets for COVID-19 prevention, the rise in demand is surely leading to month on month recovery for car sales. With festive season ahead of us, we are quite positive about the industry getting back on track gradually."

The WR-V facelift went on sale in India last month.

The Honda City has been the second bestselling model for Honda after the Amaze followed by the WR-V. The company has introduced the all-new fifth-generation Honda City last month which will be sold alongside the existing fourth-generation City. The Honda WR-V too received a facelift in July and the company is expecting both models to gain momentum during the festive season.

