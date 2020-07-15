2020 Honda City: Variants Explained

The all-new Honda City has finally gone on sale in India today with prices starting at ₹ 10.90 lakh for the base petrol V variant, going all the way up to ₹ 14.65 lakh for the range topping ZX diesel variant, all prices ex-showroom, Delhi. The 2020 Honda City is offered in three trim levels- V, VX and the range topping ZX. All three variants are offered with both 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. While the six-speed manual transmission is standard with both engine options, the CVT automatic gearbox is also offered with the petrol engine in all three variants. Here's the list of features you get in each variant of the 2020 Honda City.

V (Base Variant)

The base variant of the Honda City gets connected car tech.

Prices of the base V variant of the Honda City start at ₹ 10.90 lakh for petrol manual variant while and go up to ₹ 12.40 lakh for the diesel manual variant. The petrol automatic variant of the Honda City has been priced at ₹ 12.20 lakh. Even the base variant of the Honda City is pretty well loaded as per segment standard and gets the connected car tech as well.

Next-gen Honda Connect with free 5 years subscription

Alexa remote functionality

4 Airbags (front and side)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Traction Control (TC)

Agile Handling Assist (AHA)

Emergency Stop Signal

Hill Start Assist (HSA) & TMPS

Multi angle rear camera

Telescopic and tilt steering adjust

Three-eye projector headlights

Integrated daytime running lights (DRLs)

Z-shaped 3D LED taillights

15-inch silver alloy wheels

8.0-inch Touchscreen audio system

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Weblink connectivity

Paddle shifters (CVT)

Remote engine start (CVT)

Cruise control

One-push start button

Touch sensor smart entry

All-door power windows

VX (Features in addition to V)

The 8.0-inch infotainment system is also standard in the 2020 Honda City.

Prices of the mid-spec VX variant of the Honda City start at ₹ 12.26 lakh for petrol manual variant and go up to ₹ 13.76 lakh for the diesel manual variant. The petrol automatic variant of the Honda City has been priced at ₹ 13.56 lakh. The mid-spec variants builds up on the premium quotient of the City with features like premium 8 speakers sound system, one-touch electric sunroof, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and 6 airbags among others.

6 airbags (4 + side and curtain SRS)

One-touch electric sunroof

7-inch HD full colour TFT MID

Walk away auto lock

Steering scroll selector for meter

16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

Full size alloy spare wheel

Premium 8-speaker sound

Auto headlights (with light sensors)

Auto dimming inner rear view mirror (iRVM)

ZX (Features in addition to VX)

The range-topping trim gets all the bells and whistles like lane watch camera and Full-LED headlights among others.

Prices of the range-topping VX variant of the Honda City start at ₹ 13.15 lakh for petrol manual variant and go up to ₹ 14.65 lakh for the diesel manual variant. The petrol automatic variant of the Honda City ZX has been priced at ₹ 14.45 lakh. The range-topping trim gets all the bells and whistles like lane watch camera, Full-LED headlights, LED front fog lamps, leather upholstery and auto-folding door-mirrors with welcome function among others.

Lane watch camera

Full-LED headlights (9 LED array)

L-Shaped LED turn indicator

LED front fog lamps

Exclusive leather upholstery

Contemporary seat design

All power windows auto up / down

Power window and sunroof keyless operation

Auto folding door-mirrors with welcome function

