2020 Honda City: Variants Explained

The all-new Honda City has finally gone on sale in India today with prices starting at ₹ 10.90 lakh for the base petrol V variant, going all the way up to ₹ 14.65 lakh for the range topping ZX diesel variant, all prices ex-showroom, Delhi. The 2020 Honda City is offered in three trim levels- V, VX and the range topping ZX. All three variants are offered with both 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. While the six-speed manual transmission is standard with both engine options, the CVT automatic gearbox is also offered with the petrol engine in all three variants. Here's the list of features you get in each variant of the 2020 Honda City.
Also Read: New-Generation Honda City Launched In India
Honda City
V (Base Variant)
Prices of the base V variant of the Honda City start at ₹ 10.90 lakh for petrol manual variant while and go up to ₹ 12.40 lakh for the diesel manual variant. The petrol automatic variant of the Honda City has been priced at ₹ 12.20 lakh. Even the base variant of the Honda City is pretty well loaded as per segment standard and gets the connected car tech as well.
- Next-gen Honda Connect with free 5 years subscription
- Alexa remote functionality
- 4 Airbags (front and side)
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Traction Control (TC)
- Agile Handling Assist (AHA)
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Hill Start Assist (HSA) & TMPS
- Multi angle rear camera
- Telescopic and tilt steering adjust
- Three-eye projector headlights
- Integrated daytime running lights (DRLs)
- Z-shaped 3D LED taillights
- 15-inch silver alloy wheels
- 8.0-inch Touchscreen audio system
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Weblink connectivity
- Paddle shifters (CVT)
- Remote engine start (CVT)
- Cruise control
- One-push start button
- Touch sensor smart entry
- All-door power windows
VX (Features in addition to V)
Prices of the mid-spec VX variant of the Honda City start at ₹ 12.26 lakh for petrol manual variant and go up to ₹ 13.76 lakh for the diesel manual variant. The petrol automatic variant of the Honda City has been priced at ₹ 13.56 lakh. The mid-spec variants builds up on the premium quotient of the City with features like premium 8 speakers sound system, one-touch electric sunroof, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and 6 airbags among others.
- 6 airbags (4 + side and curtain SRS)
- One-touch electric sunroof
- 7-inch HD full colour TFT MID
- Walk away auto lock
- Steering scroll selector for meter
- 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels
- Full size alloy spare wheel
- Premium 8-speaker sound
- Auto headlights (with light sensors)
- Auto dimming inner rear view mirror (iRVM)
ZX (Features in addition to VX)
Prices of the range-topping VX variant of the Honda City start at ₹ 13.15 lakh for petrol manual variant and go up to ₹ 14.65 lakh for the diesel manual variant. The petrol automatic variant of the Honda City ZX has been priced at ₹ 14.45 lakh. The range-topping trim gets all the bells and whistles like lane watch camera, Full-LED headlights, LED front fog lamps, leather upholstery and auto-folding door-mirrors with welcome function among others.
- Lane watch camera
- Full-LED headlights (9 LED array)
- L-Shaped LED turn indicator
- LED front fog lamps
- Exclusive leather upholstery
- Contemporary seat design
- All power windows auto up / down
- Power window and sunroof keyless operation
- Auto folding door-mirrors with welcome function
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.