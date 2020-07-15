Honda Car India has finally launched the highly awaited fifth-generation Honda City in India, priced at ₹ 10.89 lakh to ₹ 14.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new-gen City is the third product from the Japanese carmaker in India after Honda WR-V and BS6 Civic diesel in 2020. The car was expected to go on sale earlier this year, but the launch was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic, followed by the nation-wide lockdown. The new City boasts an extensive list of updates making it not only a feature-rich car but also safer over the predecessor. It competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, Toyota Yaris and Skoda Rapid.

Model V VX ZX 1.5-Litre Petrol MT ₹ 10.89 Lakh 12.25 Lakh 13.14 Lakh 1.5-Llitre Petrol CVT ₹ 12.19 Lakh 13.55 Lakh 14.44 Lakh 1.5-Litre Diesel MT ₹ 12.39 Lakh 13.75 Lakh 14.64 Lakh

Visually, the new 2020 Honda City looks more premium, offering a modern stance and taking design cues from the Civic sedan. It gets an updated fascia featuring a bold, chrome-finished grille with full LED headlamps, integrated DRL, L-shaped LED indicators. At the sides, there are new sporty 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with a dual-tone treatment. The rear section sports a Z-shaped 3D wrap-around LED tail lamps.

The new-generation City sedan is longer and wider than the outgoing model.

Dimensions Length 4549 mm Width 1748 mm Height 1489 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm

In terms of dimensions, the new-generation Honda City is longer and wider than its predecessor by 109 mm and 53 mm respectively. The length and width now stand at 4,549mm and 1,748mm respectively. The company has made slight changes in the overall height of the sedan as it has been decreased by 6 mm, now measuring 1489 mm. The wheelbase remains unchanged at 2600 mm.

The interior of the new Honda City 2020 is based on the brand's 'Man Maximum, Machine Minimum' philosophy. The cabin gets dual-tone black-beige colour scheme complemented by other adds on like premium leather seats, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 7-inch digital display for the instrument cluster, ambient lighting, one-touch start/stop, keyless entry, remote engine start, electric sunroof, all auto power windows, rear sunshade, steering mounted paddle-shifters, auto headlamps and follow-me-home lights. It will India's first car to feature Alexa remote compatibility, which is also the industry's first.

The new-generation 2020 Honda City makes use of a black and beige colour combination

The latest generation Honda City uses advanced high strength tensile steel body offering better rigidity, safety and stable riding. It comes equipped with six airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist, Agile Handling Assist, Hill Start, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Honda Lone Watch camera, ISOFIX compatible rear seats, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, multi-angle rear camera, and more.

The new Honda City will compete with Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and Maruti Ciaz

Engine 1.5-litre i-VTEC Petrol 1.5-litre i-DTEC Diesel Power 119 bhp at 6600 rpm 98 bhp at 3600 rpm Torque 145 Nm at 4600 rpm 200 Nm at 1750 rpm Transmission 6MT / CVT 6MT

Mechanically, the new-gen 2020 Honda City is offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, like its predecessor. Both the engines are BS6 compliant. The petrol engine is a 1.5-litre i-VTEC 4-cylinder unit developing 119 bhp and 145Nm of torque, with 6-speed MT and CVT on offer. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre i-DTEC motor putting out 98 bhp and 200Nm of torque, with a single 6-speed MT on offer. The company claims that the manual petrol variant of the City returns a mileage of 17.8kmpl, while the CVT petrol variants offer 18.4kmpl. The manual diesel models have a claimed fuel economy of 24.1kmpl.

