2020 Honda WR-V: Top 5 Highlights

The 2020 Honda WR-V was launched in July last year and the BS6 compliant version of the WR-V comes with refreshed styling, new features and updated petrol and diesel engines under the hood. However, the new WR-V facelift is being offered in only two variants - SV and VX - on both engines, which means more feature-packed options for its customers. It rivals the likes of models like the Ford Freestyle and Maruti Suzuki Ignis among others. Here are the top five highlights.

Exterior

The 2021 Honda WR-V gets an updated front end.

There are plenty of subtle visual changes on the 2020 Honda WR-V. The model gets a larger grille with horizontal slats and Honda's signature chrome slat with the company logo in the centre. The headlamp cluster has been upgraded to new LED projector lens units with LED daytime running lights. There are new bumpers and fog lamps as well. The rear profile looks similar but does come with revised LED tail lamps with smoked treatment, and C-shaped LED signature lights.

Interior

The Honda WR-V facelift comes with revised upholstery.

On the inside, the Honda WR-V facelift comes with revised upholstery and Honda has also added an updated front armrest on the WR-V with a storage area that can accommodate a full-size tablet, according to the company.

Features

The car also gets an electric sunroof, auto climate control, new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

It gets and updated cruise control function with steering mounted button, one-touch start-stop button, keyless entry and height-adjustable driver's seat. The car also gets an electric sunroof, auto climate control, new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The system also comes with in-built navigation with live traffic support, voice command and Bluetooth telephony.

Safety

The new Honda WR-V facelift remains feature-packed on the safety front as well with dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, multi-view rear camera, reverse parking sensors and more, all of which are now standard across the range.

Engines

The top variants of the WR-V get just 2 airbags

Power on the 2020 Honda WR-V facelift continues to come from the same engine line-up that meet the new emission standards. This includes the 1.2-litre i-VTEC unit belting out 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The diesel version uses the 1.5-litre four-cylinder i-DTEC engine tuned for 99 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. There are no automatic options on offer.