2020 Honda WR-V Facelift: Variants Explained

The 2020 Honda WR-V facelift has been launched in India with an updated front, added features and BS6 compliant engines. The petrol variant of the new WR-V Facelift gets a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder i-VTEC unit belting out 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The diesel version is powered by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder i-DTEC engine tuned to churn out 99 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, and paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The 2020 Honda WR-V Facelift will be offered in two variants- SV and VX, and even the base SV variant has been significantly updated with more features compared to its predecessor. Here's a list of features you get in the 2020 Honda WR-V.
Also Read: 2020 Honda WR-V Facelift Launched In India
Honda WR-V
SV
The SV petrol trim of the Honda WR-V is priced at ₹ 8.50 lakh while the diesel variant will cost you ₹ 9.80 lakh, (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Here is a list of all the features you'll get in the Honda WR-V SV.
- Halogen headlamps with DRLs and position lamps
- Split type rear combination halogen tail lamps
- Halogen fog lamps
- LED high mount stop lamp
- 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
- Front and rear wheel arch cladding
- Side protective cladding
- Front and rear silver skid plates
- Rear defogger
- Rear parking camera with guidelines
- Manual day/night inside rearview mirror
- Power folding and adjustable ORVMs
- Power windows
- Driver's seat height adjustment
- Seat fabric
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment
- Automatic climate control
- Dust and pollen filter
- LCD Multi-information display
- 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Digipad 2.0 interface and SD card-based navigation
- Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Voice Command
- Single USB port
- Steering-mounted controls
- Four speakers
- Single accessory charging port
VX
The VX petrol trim of the Honda WR-V is priced at ₹ 9.70 lakh while the diesel variant will cost you ₹ 11.00 lakh, (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Here is a list of all the features you'll get in the Honda WR-V VX.
- Electric sunroof with one-touch function and auto reverse
- LED projector headlamps with DRLs and position lamps
- Split type rear combination LED tail lamps
- LED fog lamps
- Turn indicators on ORVMs with power folding
- Rear washer and wiper
- Cruise control
- Keyless entry and go
- Front centre armrest
- Leather-wrapped steering
- Four speakers + Two tweeters
- 2 USB ports
- 2 accessory charging ports
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.