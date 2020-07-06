New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Honda WR-V Facelift: Variants Explained

The 2020 Honda WR-V Facelift is being offered in two variants- SV and VX.

| Updated:
0  Views
The 2020 Honda WR-V is being offered in two variants.

Highlights

  • It gets BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options.
  • It gets a revised front end and added features.

The 2020 Honda WR-V facelift has been launched in India with an updated front, added features and BS6 compliant engines. The petrol variant of the new WR-V Facelift gets a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder i-VTEC unit belting out 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The diesel version is powered by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder i-DTEC engine tuned to churn out 99 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, and paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The 2020 Honda WR-V Facelift will be offered in two variants- SV and VX, and even the base SV variant has been significantly updated with more features compared to its predecessor. Here's a list of features you get in the 2020 Honda WR-V.

Also Read: 2020 Honda WR-V Facelift Launched In India

Honda WR-V

8.5 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
SV

7ekamdf

The 2020 Honda WR-V gets an updated front end sporting bigger grille, revised bumper and projector headlamps with DRLs.

The SV petrol trim of the Honda WR-V is priced at ₹ 8.50 lakh while the diesel variant will cost you ₹ 9.80 lakh, (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Here is a list of all the features you'll get in the Honda WR-V SV.

  • Halogen headlamps with DRLs and position lamps
  • Split type rear combination halogen tail lamps
  • Halogen fog lamps
  • LED high mount stop lamp
  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
  • Front and rear wheel arch cladding
  • Side protective cladding
  • Front and rear silver skid plates
  • Rear defogger
  • Rear parking camera with guidelines
  • Manual day/night inside rearview mirror
  • Power folding and adjustable ORVMs
  • Power windows
  • Driver's seat height adjustment
  • Seat fabric
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment
  • Automatic climate control
  • Dust and pollen filter
  • LCD Multi-information display
  • 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Digipad 2.0 interface and SD card-based navigation
  • Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Voice Command
  • Single USB port
  • Steering-mounted controls
  • Four speakers
  • Single accessory charging port

VX

i6q9ggug

At the rear, the 2020 Honda WR-V facelift comes with new LED taillamps

The VX petrol trim of the Honda WR-V is priced at ₹ 9.70 lakh while the diesel variant will cost you ₹ 11.00 lakh, (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Here is a list of all the features you'll get in the Honda WR-V VX.

  • Electric sunroof with one-touch function and auto reverse
  • LED projector headlamps with DRLs and position lamps
  • Split type rear combination LED tail lamps
  • LED fog lamps
  • Turn indicators on ORVMs with power folding
  • Rear washer and wiper
  • Cruise control
  • Keyless entry and go
  • Front centre armrest
  • Leather-wrapped steering
  • Four speakers + Two tweeters
  • 2 USB ports
  • 2 accessory charging ports

