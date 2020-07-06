2020 Honda WR-V Facelift: Variants Explained

The 2020 Honda WR-V facelift has been launched in India with an updated front, added features and BS6 compliant engines. The petrol variant of the new WR-V Facelift gets a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder i-VTEC unit belting out 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The diesel version is powered by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder i-DTEC engine tuned to churn out 99 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, and paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The 2020 Honda WR-V Facelift will be offered in two variants- SV and VX, and even the base SV variant has been significantly updated with more features compared to its predecessor. Here's a list of features you get in the 2020 Honda WR-V.

SV

The 2020 Honda WR-V gets an updated front end sporting bigger grille, revised bumper and projector headlamps with DRLs.

The SV petrol trim of the Honda WR-V is priced at ₹ 8.50 lakh while the diesel variant will cost you ₹ 9.80 lakh, (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Here is a list of all the features you'll get in the Honda WR-V SV.

Halogen headlamps with DRLs and position lamps

Split type rear combination halogen tail lamps

Halogen fog lamps

LED high mount stop lamp

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Front and rear wheel arch cladding

Side protective cladding

Front and rear silver skid plates

Rear defogger

Rear parking camera with guidelines

Manual day/night inside rearview mirror

Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

Power windows

Driver's seat height adjustment

Seat fabric

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment

Automatic climate control

Dust and pollen filter

LCD Multi-information display

7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Digipad 2.0 interface and SD card-based navigation

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Voice Command

Single USB port

Steering-mounted controls

Four speakers

Single accessory charging port

VX

At the rear, the 2020 Honda WR-V facelift comes with new LED taillamps

The VX petrol trim of the Honda WR-V is priced at ₹ 9.70 lakh while the diesel variant will cost you ₹ 11.00 lakh, (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Here is a list of all the features you'll get in the Honda WR-V VX.

Electric sunroof with one-touch function and auto reverse

LED projector headlamps with DRLs and position lamps

Split type rear combination LED tail lamps

LED fog lamps

Turn indicators on ORVMs with power folding

Rear washer and wiper

Cruise control

Keyless entry and go

Front centre armrest

Leather-wrapped steering

Four speakers + Two tweeters

2 USB ports

2 accessory charging ports

