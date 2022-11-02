2023 Honda WR-V Breaks Cover In Indonesia

Honda has pulled the wraps off the new-generation WR-V subcompact SUV for the Indonesian market. The all-new version is a complete departure from the current model and is based on the SUV RS concept that was showcased in 2021. Compared to the outgoing version, the second generation of the Honda WR-V is more SUV-like in design and less of a cross-hatchback. It's based on the same platform that underpins the previous-generation City and the Amaze in India.

The new-gen WR-V is a complete departure from the current model but is underpinned by the same platform as the Amaze

The new-gen Honda Amaze stands out with its butch look and short overhangs. The upright grille gets the honeycomb mesh with bold LED headlamps on either end. The front bumper also gets a wider air intake and incorporates fog lamps, which add a sporty touch to the front. The profile gets a coupe-SUV look with the tapered roofline and the angular tailgate. The model rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, while there's additional black body cladding to add to the butch look. Other highlights include split LED taillights and a blacked-out bumper for a rugged appearance.

The 2023 Honda WR-V isn't a sub-4-metre SUV for Indonesia and measures 4,060 mm in length, 1,780 mm in width and 1,608 mm in height. The wheelbase measures 2,485 mm, which is smaller than the outgoing WR-V which measures 2,555 mm.

The cabin is nearly identical to the Amaze with all the essential features in place. The Indonesian spec only gets the CVT option

On the inside, the new-gen WR-V borrows plenty of equipment from the Amaze with the dashboard layout being nearly identical. The all-black cabin comes with red inserts, while the feature list is extensive and gets a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, steering-mounted audio controls, keyless entry with push button start, a multi-information display and more. The model also comes with the ADAS suite from the Honda City Hybrid, which is a big plus. Other safety features include six airbags, ABS, ESC, and ISOFIX child seat anchor mounts as standard.

With respect to engine options, the new-generation Honda WR-V will get a 1.5-litre petrol engine in Indonesia. This is the same motor that powers the City as well and develops 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. It's only available with the CVT unit though while the turbo petrol and Hybrid engines have been given a miss.

The new-gen WR-V will get a 1.5-litre petrol engine in Indonesia. The SUV could make its way to India in the future

There's no word on the India launch but Honda is rumoured to be developing a subcompact SUV for the market. That said, it's unclear if it will be the new-generation WR-V, although it does make a lot of sense to get the model here. If the new WR-V does arrive, expect it to be a sub-4-metre offering and could make do with the 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and CVT gearbox options. Honda is likely to skip the diesel engine with speculations rife of the automaker pulling a plug on its 1.5-litre i-DTEC motor. The 2023 WR-V will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and the like in the segment.