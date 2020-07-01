2020 Honda WR-V Facelift: Price Expectation In India

The Honda WR-V facelift comes with a bunch of cosmetic changes along with new and updated features

The 2020 Honda WR-V facelift will be launched in India on July 2. Initially expected to go on sale in India in April, Honda had already begun accepting bookings for the new WR-V facelift. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown, the company had to postpone the launch to July. The updated subcompact crossover will come with several cosmetic changes, and a host of new exterior and interior features, along with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines. But, we know all that. What we don't know is the price, and here's what we expect with regards to the pricing on the 2020 Honda WR-V facelift.

Now the pre-facelift Honda WR-V was priced in India in the range of ₹ 8.15 lakh to ₹ 10.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Also, currently, the WR-V doesn't have a direct rival in India, and it largely competes with subcompact SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV300. And most of them undercut the WR-V. So, given the current market situation with the coronavirus, Honda will certainly aim to make a stronger impact with the updated WR-V, by pricing it aggressively. So, the 2020 Honda WR-V is likely to be priced in the range of ₹ 7.99 lakh to ₹ 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Visually, the 2020 Honda WR-V gets a larger grille with horizontal slats and Honda's signature chrome slat with the company logo at the centre. The WR-V also gets a pair of new LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lamps, new bumper and new foglamps. The rear section looks similar to the outgoing WR-V, but the car does come with a pair of new LED tail-lamps with smoked treatment, and C-shaped LED guide lights. The car is also expected to get new upholstery, and Honda is now also offering cruise control with a steering-mounted button, along with other features like automatic climate control, and rear AC vents. One of the big highlights of the WR-V was the electric sunroof, and the car will continue to offer it.

Powertrain wise, the 2020 Honda WR-V facelift will continue to be offered in both petrol and diesel engines, and of course, both will be BS6 compliant. The former will be a 1.2-litre i-VTEC unit that makes 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The diesel version, on the other hand, will come with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder i-DTEC engine turned to churn out 99 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. And this one will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

