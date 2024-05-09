Login
New Maruti Suzuki Swift Launch Today: Here's What To Expect

The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is all set to be launched in India today. Here's what we know so far about the latest iteration of one of India's most loved hatchbacks.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 9, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The latest iteration has been spotted undisguised a couple of times in the country.
  • The fourth-gen Swift was launched globally late last year.
  • Expect the prices of the updated model to start at Rs 6. Lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Swift, a name that needs no introduction, is all set to be launched in its fourth-generation avatar in India today. The hatchback has been spotted undisguised in the country ahead of the launch, and is notably similar to the new-gen Swift launched overseas late last year, armed with an all-new cabin and a new engine. 

 

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Expected Prices In India

 

New Suzuki Swift

 

The fourth-generation Swift maintains its distinctive identity while incorporating evolutionary design elements compared to its predecessor. Notable exterior changes include angular headlights, a revised grille, and updated tail lamps. The C-pillar rear door handles of the outgoing model have been replaced with conventionally-positioned handles. 

 

New Suzuki Swift 3

 

Inside, the new Swift gets a new dashboard, with the layout being reminiscent of recent Maruti Suzuki models. The Swift will be equipped with a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, vertical slats for the central air vents along with updated switchgear for the automatic climate control system, giving it a refreshed look. Additionally, the instrument cluster remains conventionally analogue. 

 

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Swift Spied Fully Undisguised Ahead Of India Launch

 

New Suzuki Swift 1

 

Coming to the powertrain, the new Swift is set to be powered by Suzuki’s new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series naturally aspirated petrol engine, anticipated to incorporate mild hybrid technology for improved fuel efficiency. Both manual and automated manual transmission options are expected to be available. 

 

We expect the prices of the fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift to start at Rs 6 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Mid-spec VXi and ZXi variants are anticipated to be in the range of Rs 7.5 lakh to 8.5 lakh, while the top-spec ZXi+ models are anticipated to be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 9.8 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). 

