Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Launch Details Out

The Renault Duster compact SUV is all set to get a new 1.3-turbo petrol engine this year, and it was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. Now, sources in the know have told carandbike that the turbo petrol option will be launched in India towards the end of August 2020. However, given the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, the company is yet to finalise the launch date. Confirming the news, some of the Renault dealers we spoke to have also said that the Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol will be launched in August 2020.

Renault Duster's new 1.3 Turbo-Petrol engine is tuned to churn out 153 bhp and develop 250 Nm of peak torque

The new 1.3-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged, petrol engine is tuned to churn out 153 bhp and develop 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional CVT automatic transmission as well. The same powetrain setup is already available in the Nissan Kicks. Having said that, Renault India has confirmed that the existing BS6 compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine, which makes 104 bhp and 142 Nm torque, will continue to be on sale alongside the new turbo-petrol option. The naturally aspirated petrol engine comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. We expect the new turbo-petrol engine to be reserved for the mid-spec and higher variants.

The Renault Duster turbo petrol will come with red accents up front

In terms of design and styling, the upcoming Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol we remain largely unchanged. However, it will come with red accents on the grille and the foglamp housing to differentiate it from the regular model. The Duster 1.3 Turbo seen at the 2020 Auto Expo also came with lesser cladding at the rear, Red Duster logo on the new, fatter roof rails, and the Duster lettering on the tailgate was also red. Rest of the bits like projector headlights with DRLs along with LED taillights and beefier bumpers will remain unchanged.

The cabin of the Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo is also likely to get the same features however we expect to see new upholstery and more red accents inside as well. Features like - the 7-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a fully automatic climate control, illuminated and cooled glovebox and more, will continue to be on offer. Safety features will include - ABS with EBD, driver and passenger airbags, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder & speed alert as standard, along with optional bits like - Reverse Parking Camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill-Start Assist. We expect the powerful petrol variant to be priced at ₹ 12 lakh but we'll know more about it very soon.

