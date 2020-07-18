Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol BS6 India Launch Date Out

Maruti Suzuki will be officially announcing the prices for the highly-awaited S-Cross petrol by next month. The petrol derivative of the S-Cross will be launched in the country on August 5, 2020. It was initially showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and was expected to go on sale earlier this year. But launch plans were interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic followed by the nationwide lockdown situation. Nonetheless, the car now has an official launch date. Some dealers initiated unofficial bookings for the car a couple of months ago at a token amount of ₹ 11,000.

BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol was first showcased at Auto Expo 2020

The upcoming crossover will be offered in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. However, the automatic variant will be made available on the higher three variants of the S-cross petrol. The company offered mild hybrid technology on BS4 model of the S-Cross throughout the range. This time around the mild-hybrid will be seen only on the automatic versions.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will come with the Smart Hybrid technology

The soon-to-be-launched Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6 petrol will remain identical in terms of design and dimensions. It will continue to get same LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels and cruise control. The interior majorly will also remain same with minor updates. It will get the new 7-inch Smartplay Studio 2.0 System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Smart Key with push button start, auto-folding ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, automatic climate control and cruise control among others.

Powering the BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol will be a 1.5-litre K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine. It is the same engine that does duty on the Ciaz, XL6, Ertiga and Vitara Brezza. The petrol mill along with SHVS mild-hybrid technology motor will produce a maximum power of 112 bhp against a peak torque of 134 Nm. The unit will be mated by a five-speed manual or four-speed torque convertor unit.

